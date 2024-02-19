Here's Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024
19 February 2024, 22:37 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 22:45
Who won Love Island All Stars 2023? Read on to find out which couple came first, who came second and who was voted out first.
The first ever Love Island All Stars came to an end on Monday night, after Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel, Callum Jones and Jess Gale, Molly Smith and Tom Clare, Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk and Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie reached the final following five weeks in the villa in South Africa.
Host Maya Jama returned to the paradise location in yet another sensational outfit, to announce the winning couple who would go home with the £50,000 prize.
And the first couple to win the All Stars spin-off was Tom and Molly!
It came after a testing few weeks in the villa, as they grew close soon after Tom arrived as a bombshell.
Who won Love Island All Stars?
Love Island All Stars 2024, the first 'All Stars' edition, was won by Molly Smith and Tom Clare. Molly's ex Callum was runner-up with new partner Jess.
Here's who were the runners up:
- Callum Jones and Jess Gale
- Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie
- Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel
- Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk
All Stars began in January and over the course of five weeks fans saw iconic bombshells and veteran Islanders return to the show that originally made them famous.
For some, it was a reunion with exes, as Georgia S had a history with Tom as well as new boyfriend Toby, while Toby also had a previous connection with Arabella Chi. Meanwhile, exes Molly and Callum, who were together for three and a half years, were shocked to see each other again on day one.
While viewers were rooting for them to get back together, they ended their journey on good terms as close friends, putting their past behind them for good.
Anton and Georgia H were the couple no one saw coming but they soon won over viewers' hearts as Anton fell for Georgia's spiritual side.
