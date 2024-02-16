Are Georgia Steel And Dani Dyer Friends, What Season Of Love Island Were They On?

Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer have been friends since Love Island 2018. Picture: Getty/ITV2

Dani Dyer gave Georgia Steel a message of support on All stars, but how are they friends and when were they on Love Island?

Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer appeared on Love Island together in 2018 and the women have stayed friends ever since Dani won the show with now-ex Jack Fincham.

Dani may be far from the dating show with her adorable family and boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, but pal Georgia is looking for love once again.

During Georgia’s stint on Love Island All Stars it was Dani who rang her on the family and friends episode to give her old friend some support and advice.

How are Georgia and Dani friends, what season of Love Island were they on and why did they fight?

Georgia Steel is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Are Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer friends?

Georgia and Dani are friends! And they have been ever since they met on Love Island in 2018 for season four.

The girls grew close as they navigated their relationships in the villa, with Dani starting a relationship with Jack Fincham, who she won the show with, while Georgia had a turbulent time with Josh Denzel before finding romance with now-ex Sam Bird.

Georgia and Dani were also good friends with Samira Mighty.

Georgia S and Dani Dyer on Love Island in 2018. Picture: ITV2

Why did Georgia and Dani fight?

In 2019 there were reports Georgia and Dani had fallen out, but it seemed to be a very brief feud which was patched up within a day.

On an episode of Sunday Brunch Dani said they ‘weren’t talking’, however hours later Georgia posted on Instagram to show some support for Dani’s book which she was promoting at the time.

They also had a brief spat on Love Island after they disagreed over whether Georgia should stay in the villa single, which she saw ‘as a test’ instead of leaving with Sam as a couple. Dani warned her: “It’s not a test.”

Like most besties, Georgia rightly predicted as she stormed off: “You’ll go 30 minutes without talking to me and we’ll be talking again.” And luckily it didn’t take long for them to put the feud to rest.

Georgia Steel teased over her catchphrase on Love Island

What season of Love Island was Dani Dyer and Georgia S on?

Dani and Georgia were on Love Island season four in 2018, where they were coupled with Jack Fincham and Josh Denzel respectively. However, halfway through Georgia’s villa journey Josh brought back Kaz Crossley from Casa Amor, a turn of events which led to Georgia’s iconic, “I’m loyal babe” catchphrase.

Georgia then grew close to bombshell Sam Bird who she went on to date for a few months.

Meanwhile, Jack and Dani split eight months after the show.

