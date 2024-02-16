Are Georgia Steel And Dani Dyer Friends, What Season Of Love Island Were They On?

16 February 2024, 12:57

Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer have been friends since Love Island 2018
Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer have been friends since Love Island 2018. Picture: Getty/ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer gave Georgia Steel a message of support on All stars, but how are they friends and when were they on Love Island?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer appeared on Love Island together in 2018 and the women have stayed friends ever since Dani won the show with now-ex Jack Fincham.

Dani may be far from the dating show with her adorable family and boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, but pal Georgia is looking for love once again.

During Georgia’s stint on Love Island All Stars it was Dani who rang her on the family and friends episode to give her old friend some support and advice.

How are Georgia and Dani friends, what season of Love Island were they on and why did they fight?

Georgia Steel is taking part in Love Island All Stars
Georgia Steel is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Are Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer friends?

Georgia and Dani are friends! And they have been ever since they met on Love Island in 2018 for season four.

The girls grew close as they navigated their relationships in the villa, with Dani starting a relationship with Jack Fincham, who she won the show with, while Georgia had a turbulent time with Josh Denzel before finding romance with now-ex Sam Bird.

Georgia and Dani were also good friends with Samira Mighty.

Georgia S and Dani Dyer on Love Island in 2018
Georgia S and Dani Dyer on Love Island in 2018. Picture: ITV2

Why did Georgia and Dani fight?

In 2019 there were reports Georgia and Dani had fallen out, but it seemed to be a very brief feud which was patched up within a day.

On an episode of Sunday Brunch Dani said they ‘weren’t talking’, however hours later Georgia posted on Instagram to show some support for Dani’s book which she was promoting at the time.

They also had a brief spat on Love Island after they disagreed over whether Georgia should stay in the villa single, which she saw ‘as a test’ instead of leaving with Sam as a couple. Dani warned her: “It’s not a test.”

Like most besties, Georgia rightly predicted as she stormed off: “You’ll go 30 minutes without talking to me and we’ll be talking again.” And luckily it didn’t take long for them to put the feud to rest.

Georgia Steel teased over her catchphrase on Love Island

What season of Love Island was Dani Dyer and Georgia S on?

Dani and Georgia were on Love Island season four in 2018, where they were coupled with Jack Fincham and Josh Denzel respectively. However, halfway through Georgia’s villa journey Josh brought back Kaz Crossley from Casa Amor, a turn of events which led to Georgia’s iconic, “I’m loyal babe” catchphrase.

Georgia then grew close to bombshell Sam Bird who she went on to date for a few months.

Meanwhile, Jack and Dani split eight months after the show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Dexter and Emma visit the Greek Island of Paros in Netflix's One Day

Where Was One Day Filmed? All The Locations From Arthur’s Seat In Scotland To Greece

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the White Lotus

Inside One Day Actor Leo Woodall's And Girlfriend Meghann Fahy's Romance

One Day takes fans on an emotional rollercoaster

Netflix’s One Day Ending Explained: What Happened? How Was The Book Different?

Anton delivered a heart felt speech to Georgia H

How Anton Won Over Love Island Viewers Again With Georgia Harrison Speech

All of Zendaya's looks so far on the Dune 2 press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Red Carpet Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

Olivia Attwood is married to Bradley Dack

Who Is Olivia Attwood's Husband Bradley Dack?

MAFS Erica shouting and Roz with her head in her hands

When Is The MAFS UK Reunion Show On TV And What Time?

One Day is Netflix's latest hit

Who Was Justin Eely And Why Is One Day Dedicated To Him?

MAFS Australia will air in the UK one month after the Australian start date

When Does MAFS Australia Start? Air Date, Where To Watch And More

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits