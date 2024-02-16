How Anton Won Over Love Island Viewers Again With Georgia Harrison Speech

16 February 2024, 10:49 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 11:28

Anton delivered a heart felt speech to Georgia H
Anton delivered a heart felt speech to Georgia H. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Anton Danyluk has been a fan favourite for Love Island All Stars viewers.

Love Island All Stars viewers can't get enough of Anton Danyluk's gentlemanly ways. Since he called out 'Messy Mitch' for how he treated Liberty Poole earlier on in the series he has continued to be the hero of the show.

After it got heated with Josh Ritchie on Thursday night's episode fans can't help but love how well he is treating his partner Georgia Harrison, even if some viewers doubt her feelings towards him.

As the aftermath of a villa game called 'Couple Of Sorts' unfolded, Josh told Georgia that '70% of the islanders thought her relationship was fake', claiming he 'wouldn't be her best friend if he didn't say anything'. The revelation led Georgia to tears.

Later on in the episode she and Anton gathered the other Islanders around the fire pit to address the comment but not before Anton had calmed Georgia down and gave her some reassuring words.

Josh revealed that 70% of the villa thought Georgia H and Anton's relationship was 'fake'
Josh revealed that 70% of the villa thought Georgia H and Anton's relationship was 'fake'. Picture: ITV

Consoling Georgia, Anton said: "At the end of the day, it only matters what we think and how we care about each other. It's not always going to be rainbows and butterflies. On the hard days, that's when we come together as a couple and get through it."

Struggling through her tears Georgia said that comments made by Josh were 'stressing her out' but Anton insisted Josh was just trying to deflect attention from his relationship with Sophie Piper.

The Scottish lad went on: "We know what we are, we know who we are better than anyone. I don't want you to worry about what anyone else is thinking. You're a f***ing amazing person, you're one of the most amazing people I've ever met. I value you so much."

Josh storms off after Anton and Georgia H confront the villa

Some Love Island viewers felt it was "cringeworthy" for the pair to later gather the other islanders to discuss why 70% of them felt their relationship was fake.

But most valued how supportive Anton was about his partner's feelings. With one viewer taking to X, formerly Twitter, to say: "Most women would love to have a man who supports & fights for them as Anton is doing, GH is wary because what happened in the past, rightly so!"

And as many doubt Georgia's true intentions for Anton one viewer said: "Unpopular opinion but I do actually think Georgia H likes Anton but with what she’s been through, it’s not a surprise that she struggles to believe she deserves a good guy. My hearts actually sore watching her crying so much."

Georgia H has very publicly been through drama with her disgraced ex Stephen Bear, who released revenge porn against her.

Anton told Georgia H that she is 'one of the most amazing people he's ever met'
Anton told Georgia H that she is 'one of the most amazing people he's ever met'. Picture: ITV

With just days left until the show's final the Islanders are starting to look at which couple is most deserving of the prize, but Anton seems set on focusing all of his energy into his growing flame with Georgia.

Love Island All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.

