Chloe Burrows Says She ‘Cheats Back’ In Re-Surfaced Video

Chloe Burrows said she 'cheats back' in a video that's resurfaced amid ex Toby's allegations. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Chloe Burrows said she ‘cheats back’ in a re-surfaced video clip in which she was voted ‘most likely to cheat’.

Toby Aromolaran and ex-girlfriend Chloe Burrows appear to have opened old wounds after Toby appeared to suggest during an episode of Love Island All Stars that Chloe had cheated on him when they were together.

The couple split in 2022 after a year together, having met on Love Island on season seven. But fast forward to 2024 and the couple are hinting at what went down in their relationship.

While Toby never mentioned Chloe by name, he opened up about being cheated on by an ex he thought was his ‘soulmate’ and at the same time Chloe shared a podcast clip talking about how she had been cheated on by an ex, adding she’d never cheat.

Amidst all that, a video has resurfaced from Channel 4’s YouTube channel of Chloe with Nella Rose, Adeola Patronne and Mariam Musa, who all voted Chloe as ‘most likely to cheat’. She even voted for herself.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows split a year after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Asked why they voted for her, the girls explained she was ‘more likely to accidentally cheat’. Chloe then shouted: “I cheat back!”

Someone commented on the TikTok: “That I cheat BACK was from the heart.”

As well as the clip resurfacing, Chloe seemed to address the cheating allegations in her podcast Chloe Vs The World, on an episode with BFF Millie Court.

Uploading it with the tea emoji, Chloe said in the snippet: “Every boy I’ve ever been with that’s gone on holiday has cheated on me. Something about different water is different morals.”

Millie agreed: “You know what it is? It’s out of sight out of mind.”

Toby Aromolaran looked gutted as he recalled the time he was cheated on by an ex. Picture: ITV2

Chloe added: “Girls don’t do that, they literally wouldn’t do that.”

Millie pointed out ‘loads of our exes have done that’ but she said ‘we always find out’.

Chloe shared the podcast clip ahead of the Love Island All Stars episode in which Toby teared up talking about how he’d been cheated on by an ex and that he was still dealing with the consequences of it.

When Chloe and Toby broke up in 2022 they didn’t go into detail about why they broke up, with Chloe revealing on Celebs Go Dating that ‘things fell apart’ in their relationship.

