Love Island 2021 Toby Aromolaran: Age, Job and Instagram Of The Semi-Pro Footballer

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Toby Aromolaran? Picture: ITV

Toby Aromolaran has been announced as one of the first Love Island 2021 contestants. Here’s what you need to know about the semi-pro footballer...

Love Island 2021 is finally here!

The line-up for the new series has been announced and we can't wait to find out more about the islanders that will be dancing across our screens this summer!

Footballer, Toby Aromolaran, is kicking off his summer with a stint in the villa – but will he score himself a girlfriend?

Here are all the deets on Toby Aromolaran, from his age to his job to where you can follow him on Instagram…

Toby Aromolaran has been announced as one the contestants for Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran and what’s his age?

Toby is a 22-year-old hailing from Essex, he works as a semi-pro footballer for Hashtag United.

When quizzed on his athletic occupation, the Love Island hopeful revealed that he had long been playing sport.

"I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United.

"Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again."

Aromolaran spoke on how his family would describe him: "Optimistic. I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well."

Footballer Toby is ready to score this summer! ⚽️💗 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RaxyNpSYdA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 23, 2021

Toby Aromolaran will be entering the famous villa. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

What has Toby Aromolaran said about Love Island 2021?

The 22-year-old sportsman confessed that he has, in fact, never had a girlfriend before – but he feels now is the time!

Toby said: "I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can.'"

The Hashtag United player might be destined for his first love this summer...

Semi-pro footballer, Toby Aromolaran, hopes to go far in the iconic dating show. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran Instagram

You can follow Toby on Instagram @tobyaromolaran, he already has over 17,000 followers at the time of writing...

We're sure that follower count is about to catapult!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

