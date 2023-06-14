Exclusive

Love Island's Liam Reardon Gives Detailed Update On Rumoured Reunion With Millie Court

Liam Reardon and Millie Court sparked rumours they're back on. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Liam Reardon and Millie Court have sparked rumours they’re back together a year after splitting – and he’s just given us the lowdown on their relationship.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court will make Love Island fans’ hearts very happy after explaining he and his ex are on great terms once again.

The couple won Love Island in 2021, taking home the £50,000 prize, but split a year later after moving in together following the show.

When Liam stopped by Capital HQ with Love Island sponsors Emmi Caffe Latte, naturally we grilled him on the recent rumours he and Millie are back on.

Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Go Official With First Photo Since Reuniting

He confessed they’ve stayed good friends since they broke up but are keeping their new chapter out of the spotlight understandably.

Millie Court enjoys holiday ‘with Liam’

Millie Court and Liam Reardon met on Love Island 2021. Picture: Getty

Liam told us: “We broke up last year but we always said we’d try and remain as friends. When we broke up, that was difficult but we got over that bit now and we’re in a place now where we’re really good friends and we’re keeping that going for now – being friends. And anything else, keeping it personal.”

He added: “I’m in a good place, she’s in a good place, we’re both in a good place.”

The former bricklayer also dished on how he felt mid-way through the series, admitting he felt at times he ‘didn’t want to be in any more drama.’

Liam recalled talking to producers, who encouraged him to ’stick it out.’

Liam Reardon opened up about his relationship with Millie Court. Picture: Getty

“After a while you just think, ’s*** I just don’t want to listen to anyone, I don’t want to be involved in any more drama. I can’t be bothered to do anything.’

“Obviously, it’s an amazing experience, I was so grateful to be there but eventually the producers were just like ‘look Liam, everyone starts feeling like this point but just stick it out’ and in a couple of weeks it was a good ending.”

And it was the best kind of ending of course after he and Millie went home arm in arm.

We’re just so happy they’re getting back on track.

