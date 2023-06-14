Exclusive

Love Island's Liam Reardon Gives Detailed Update On Rumoured Reunion With Millie Court

14 June 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 17:44

Liam Reardon and Millie Court sparked rumours they're back on
Liam Reardon and Millie Court sparked rumours they're back on. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Liam Reardon and Millie Court have sparked rumours they’re back together a year after splitting – and he’s just given us the lowdown on their relationship.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court will make Love Island fans’ hearts very happy after explaining he and his ex are on great terms once again.

The couple won Love Island in 2021, taking home the £50,000 prize, but split a year later after moving in together following the show.

When Liam stopped by Capital HQ with Love Island sponsors Emmi Caffe Latte, naturally we grilled him on the recent rumours he and Millie are back on.

Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Go Official With First Photo Since Reuniting

He confessed they’ve stayed good friends since they broke up but are keeping their new chapter out of the spotlight understandably.

Millie Court enjoys holiday ‘with Liam’

Millie Court and Liam Reardon met on Love Island 2021
Millie Court and Liam Reardon met on Love Island 2021. Picture: Getty

Liam told us: “We broke up last year but we always said we’d try and remain as friends. When we broke up, that was difficult but we got over that bit now and we’re in a place now where we’re really good friends and we’re keeping that going for now – being friends. And anything else, keeping it personal.”

He added: “I’m in a good place, she’s in a good place, we’re both in a good place.”

The former bricklayer also dished on how he felt mid-way through the series, admitting he felt at times he ‘didn’t want to be in any more drama.’

Liam recalled talking to producers, who encouraged him to ’stick it out.’

Liam Reardon opened up about his relationship with Millie Court
Liam Reardon opened up about his relationship with Millie Court. Picture: Getty

“After a while you just think, ’s*** I just don’t want to listen to anyone, I don’t want to be involved in any more drama. I can’t be bothered to do anything.’

“Obviously, it’s an amazing experience, I was so grateful to be there but eventually the producers were just like ‘look Liam, everyone starts feeling like this point but just stick it out’ and in a couple of weeks it was a good ending.”

And it was the best kind of ending of course after he and Millie went home arm in arm.

We’re just so happy they’re getting back on track.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Zachariah Noble has had a huge pre-Love Island transformation

Zachariah Noble Looks Unrecognisable Before Love Island In Transformation Pictures

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor is an Instagram influencer

Love Island’s Leah Taylor’s Job, Age And Ex Contestant Boyfriend

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island's Leah and Molly were friends before the show

How Love Island Bombshell Leah Taylor Already Knows Molly Marsh Outside The Villa

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Working On Her Next Album: Here's Everything We Know So Far

The lowdown on the Red, White & Royal Blue movie

The ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Is The Talk Of The Internet: Here’s What You Need To Know
Harry Styles' mum and sister watched him perform at Wembley Stadium

Harry Styles’ Mum Is The Ultimate One Direction Fan At Love On Tour

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson just had a wholesome interaction

Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik’s New Interaction Sends One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To The UK?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed she tied the knot with Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Details About Wedding After Getting Married To Andre Gray

Now that you've finished The Summer I Turned Pretty...

Here's What To Watch Whilst You Wait For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S2

Paige has spoken about her split from Finley Tapp

Love Island's Paige Turley Opens Up About Reason For Finley Tapp Split

Jessie J has confirmed the name of her son a month after she gave birth

Jessie J Confirms Name Of Baby Boy & Shares First Pictures Of Son A Month After His Birth

Jonas Brothers delivered an electric set at Capital's Summertime Ball

Jonas Brothers Stole The Show At Capital’s Summertime Ball

Events

More Movies & TV News

Love Island fans have all noticed the same thing about Mitchel Taylor

Love Island Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Mitchel Taylor

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast Updates & More

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the future of Wednesday's storyline

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Set To ‘Ditch Romantic Interests’ As Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Plot

Love Island's Tyrique and former islander Toby have been friends for years

A Childhood Photo Of Love Island's Tyrique Hyde With Series 7's Toby Aromolaran Is Going Viral
The Love Island season 10 beauty guide and the makeup products islanders have used

All The Makeup & Beauty Products Worn By Love Islanders This Season

Features