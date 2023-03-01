Is Kim Kardashian In A New Relationship? Here's Why Fans Are Convinced

Is Kim Kardashian dating again? Picture: Getty/Kim Kardashian/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Could Kim Kardashian be in a new relationship? Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a clue that she could be getting serious with somebody new...

Kim Kardashian has remained tight-lipped about her love life since calling time on her relationship with Pete Davidson in August 2022 after nearly a year together.

The KKW Beauty founder's romance with the comedian began in October 2021, six months after she filed for divorce from estranged husband, Kanye West.

Now, rumours whirr that Kim is dating again after her split from Pete, allegations are flying that her most recent relationship could be a serious one.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted an interesting detail in one of Kim's looks photographed by paparazzi, the 42-year-old was wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

Kim Kardashian was seen wearing jewellery on her ring finger. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

During Milan Fashion Week, Kim was seen in a head-to-toe red ensemble, she stunned in a snake print midi dress, choker and leather boots.

However, it was her jewellery that got everyone talking. In photos obtained by The Mirror, the reality star can reportedly be seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

The publication shared comments from an online Kardashian forum that showed fans discussing the engagement rumours.

One user wrote: "Anybody noticed Kim was wearing a band on her ring finger last night?"

Fans think Kim could be in a relationship. Picture: Getty

However, it didn't take long for others to dismiss the claims, another posted: "Hmmm my fashion senses are tingling... I assume she had the statement ring on her right hand and added a more subtle, complementary ring on the other to finish the look."

Many fans said they thought it was unlikely that Kim could have kept such a serious relationship secret, and another fan stated that the ring placement might not mean anything.

"I wear rings on my ring finger all the time and I’m not married or engaged," they wrote on the forum.

The Kim relationship rumours follow the news that Kanye West 'married' Bianca Censori two months after their divorce was finalised.

