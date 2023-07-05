17 Photos From Michael Rubin’s 2023 Hamptons White Party To Make You Feel Like A Fly On The Wall

Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Justine Skye rave to new Barbie World theme

By Hayley Habbouchi

Is it even the 4th of July without an all-white party hosted by Michael Rubin?

Stars always go all out for July 4th celebrations across the pond, and one person who knows how to throw a party is billionaire Michael Rubin.

Michael’s annual Fourth of July white party brought out the best-dressed stars, an impressive guest list and star-studded performances - the perfect recipe for a day of celebrations.

The guest list wasn’t running short of A-listers either as attendees included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jack Harlow, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Emily Ratajkowski and many more.

From fashion serves to performances from Usher and Ne-Yo, it’s safe to say we all wish we were invited to the big bash.

Here’s a look at all of the photos that will make you feel like a fly on the wall at the most talked-about celeb summer event…

Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner looked like the ultimate girl band Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by for the celebrations Leonardo DiCaprio at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Usher/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski was dressed to the nines in a white mesh dress Emily Ratajkowski at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party. Picture: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram Beyoncé was joined by Jay-Z as she took a much-needed break from her 'Renaissance' world tour to party Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram Jack Harlow jumped on the mic to entertain the star-studded guestlist Jack Harlow at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out with the family for Fourth of July celebrations Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram Dixie D'Amelio opted for a white cut-out mini dress for the occasion Dixie D'Amelio enjoyed the annual white party. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram Winnie Harlow looked dreamy in a white jumpsuit as she partied away with Dixie D'Amelio Winnie Harlow attended the white party hosted by Michael Rubin. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram James Corden came to join in on the festivities James Corden at the Fourth of July party. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram Travis Scott hopped on the decks at the star-studded event Travis Scott at Michael Rubin's 4th July party. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram Usher took to the stage for a soulful performance at the party Usher performed at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Usher/Instagram Justine Skye was serving face at the Fourth of July festivities Justine Skye at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Justine Skye/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the star-studded party together Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram French Montana and Kendall Jenner hung out at the A-list event French Montana and Kendall Jenner. Picture: French Montana/Instagram Kim Kardashian was giving main character energy in her white co-ord Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's party. Picture: Lori Harvey/TikTok Usher and Kevin Hart taking shots together on stage is a whole mood Usher and Kevin Hart at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram Corey Gamble was having the time of his life as he celebrated the Fourth of July Corey Gamble attended Michael Rubin's 4th of July celebrations. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

