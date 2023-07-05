17 Photos From Michael Rubin’s 2023 Hamptons White Party To Make You Feel Like A Fly On The Wall

5 July 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 5 July 2023, 13:01

Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Justine Skye rave to new Barbie World theme

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Hayley Habbouchi

Is it even the 4th of July without an all-white party hosted by Michael Rubin?

Stars always go all out for July 4th celebrations across the pond, and one person who knows how to throw a party is billionaire Michael Rubin.

Michael’s annual Fourth of July white party brought out the best-dressed stars, an impressive guest list and star-studded performances - the perfect recipe for a day of celebrations.

The guest list wasn’t running short of A-listers either as attendees included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jack Harlow, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Emily Ratajkowski and many more.

From fashion serves to performances from Usher and Ne-Yo, it’s safe to say we all wish we were invited to the big bash.

Here’s a look at all of the photos that will make you feel like a fly on the wall at the most talked-about celeb summer event…

  1. Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner looked like the ultimate girl band

    Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner
    Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  2. Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by for the celebrations

    Leonardo DiCaprio at Michael Rubin's white party
    Leonardo DiCaprio at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Usher/Instagram

  3. Emily Ratajkowski was dressed to the nines in a white mesh dress

    Emily Ratajkowski at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party
    Emily Ratajkowski at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party. Picture: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

  4. Beyoncé was joined by Jay-Z as she took a much-needed break from her 'Renaissance' world tour to party

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash
    Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  5. Jack Harlow jumped on the mic to entertain the star-studded guestlist

    Jack Harlow at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash
    Jack Harlow at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  6. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out with the family for Fourth of July celebrations

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Michael Rubin's white party
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  7. Dixie D'Amelio opted for a white cut-out mini dress for the occasion

    Dixie D'Amelio enjoyed the annual white party
    Dixie D'Amelio enjoyed the annual white party. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

  8. Winnie Harlow looked dreamy in a white jumpsuit as she partied away with Dixie D'Amelio

    Winnie Harlow attended the white party hosted by Michael Rubin
    Winnie Harlow attended the white party hosted by Michael Rubin. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

  9. James Corden came to join in on the festivities

    James Corden at the Fourth of July party
    James Corden at the Fourth of July party. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  10. Travis Scott hopped on the decks at the star-studded event

    Travis Scott at Michael Rubin's 4th July party
    Travis Scott at Michael Rubin's 4th July party. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  11. Usher took to the stage for a soulful performance at the party

    Usher performed at Michael Rubin's white party
    Usher performed at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Usher/Instagram

  12. Justine Skye was serving face at the Fourth of July festivities

    Justine Skye at Michael Rubin's white party
    Justine Skye at Michael Rubin's white party. Picture: Justine Skye/Instagram

  13. Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the star-studded party together

    Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey
    Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  14. French Montana and Kendall Jenner hung out at the A-list event

    French Montana and Kendall Jenner
    French Montana and Kendall Jenner. Picture: French Montana/Instagram

  15. Kim Kardashian was giving main character energy in her white co-ord

    Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's party
    Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's party. Picture: Lori Harvey/TikTok

  16. Usher and Kevin Hart taking shots together on stage is a whole mood

    Usher and Kevin Hart at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash
    Usher and Kevin Hart at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash. Picture: Michael Rubin/Instagram

  17. Corey Gamble was having the time of his life as he celebrated the Fourth of July

    Corey Gamble attended Michael Rubin's 4th of July celebrations
    Corey Gamble attended Michael Rubin's 4th of July celebrations. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

