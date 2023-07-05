17 Photos From Michael Rubin’s 2023 Hamptons White Party To Make You Feel Like A Fly On The Wall
5 July 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 5 July 2023, 13:01
Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Justine Skye rave to new Barbie World theme
Listen to this article
Is it even the 4th of July without an all-white party hosted by Michael Rubin?
Stars always go all out for July 4th celebrations across the pond, and one person who knows how to throw a party is billionaire Michael Rubin.
Michael’s annual Fourth of July white party brought out the best-dressed stars, an impressive guest list and star-studded performances - the perfect recipe for a day of celebrations.
Margot Robbie’s Barbie Outfits & Dreamiest Barbiecore Looks That Have Us In A Chokehold
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far
The guest list wasn’t running short of A-listers either as attendees included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jack Harlow, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Emily Ratajkowski and many more.
From fashion serves to performances from Usher and Ne-Yo, it’s safe to say we all wish we were invited to the big bash.
Here’s a look at all of the photos that will make you feel like a fly on the wall at the most talked-about celeb summer event…
-
Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner looked like the ultimate girl band
-
Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by for the celebrations
-
Emily Ratajkowski was dressed to the nines in a white mesh dress
-
Beyoncé was joined by Jay-Z as she took a much-needed break from her 'Renaissance' world tour to party
-
Jack Harlow jumped on the mic to entertain the star-studded guestlist
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out with the family for Fourth of July celebrations
-
Dixie D'Amelio opted for a white cut-out mini dress for the occasion
-
Winnie Harlow looked dreamy in a white jumpsuit as she partied away with Dixie D'Amelio
-
James Corden came to join in on the festivities
-
Travis Scott hopped on the decks at the star-studded event
-
Usher took to the stage for a soulful performance at the party
-
Justine Skye was serving face at the Fourth of July festivities
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the star-studded party together
-
French Montana and Kendall Jenner hung out at the A-list event
-
Kim Kardashian was giving main character energy in her white co-ord
-
Usher and Kevin Hart taking shots together on stage is a whole mood
-
Corey Gamble was having the time of his life as he celebrated the Fourth of July
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital