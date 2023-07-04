Margot Robbie’s Barbie Outfits & Dreamiest Barbiecore Looks That Have Us In A Chokehold

By Hayley Habbouchi

Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired fashion looks have proven she’s an IRL doll - here’s a look at the Barbiecore ‘fits that have taken over the press tour for the upcoming flick.

Margot Robbie is the definition of a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world while she has been embracing being the face of Barbiecore.

The Australian actress has been jetting off around the globe to promote the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film alongside her star-studded cast mates Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae and more - and she’s been giving us a magic pink moment with each and every appearance.

Donning to-die-for ‘fits that have been inspired by the many looks of the Mattel doll, Margot has kept us all in awe of her ever-iconic Barbiecore fashion moments.

Keep scrolling for the ultimate lookbook into Margot’s Barbie outfits while she lives out her ‘life in plastic’ dreams…

Margot Robbie rocks the retro 'Day to Night' Barbie outfit in Seoul

Margot Robbie stunned in her 'Day to Night' outfit emulating the 1985 Barbie doll. Picture: Alamy/Mattel

Cosplaying Barbie’s 1985 ‘Day to Night’ doll at the premiere of the movie in South Korea, the actress first wore an Atelier Versace skirt suit which she paired with the ultimate accessory; a pink cell phone-shaped Judith Leiber Couture clutch.

She then iconically changed into the ‘night’ look below…

Barbie’s evening wear inspired Margot’s sparkly gown in Seoul

The 'Night' look was just as stunning as the 'Day'. Picture: Getty/Mattel

Part two of the ‘Day to Night’ look saw Margot don a party dress with a full-length skirt and an embellished bustier-style bodice.

The perfect 'Night' look to complement the 'Day'!

Seoul was treated to another Barbie serve as Margot also wore this ‘Sparkling Pink’ inspired Moschino look

Margot wore this Moschino look similar to the 'Sparkling Pink' 1964 Barbie. Picture: Alamy/Mattel

This one was inspired by the 1964 'Sparkling Pink' version of Barbie - and Margot was making jaws drop in her Moschino bedazzled suit co-ord with a skirt and crop top as well as a beautiful hot pink bow.

The ultimate Barbie lewkk saw Margot dolled up in Versace

Margot's Barbie outfit in Australia was a vintage Versace mini. Picture: Alamy/Mattel

Margot outdid the Barbiecore trend in this Versace mini-dress that she wore for a party hosted by Vogue Australia at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney.

The dress first debuted on the 1994 runway and it’s safe to say this was the most fitting time to embrace the return of the gown.

Margot stunned in a Valentino dress in Los Angeles to emulate the more modern ‘Pink & Fabulous’ Barbie doll

Margot's LA look was inspired by 'Pink & Fabulous' Barbie. Picture: Alamy/Mattel

The Beverly Hills press junket was treated to a pink polka dot Valentino halter dress inspired by the Mattel 2015 doll.

Undeniably a crowd pleaser, this look *screamed* Barbiecore.

CinemaCon saw Margot in a pink gingham Prada outfit reminiscent of one of her iconic ‘fits in the film

Margot Robbie rocked a pink gingham outfit similar to one of Barbie's dresses in the movie. Picture: Alamy/YouTube

Similar to the gingham pink dress worn in the trailer for the movie, the Barbie star donned a similar skirt and crop co-ord to CinemaCon, setting the tone for the press tour - and it's clear she kept raising the bar!

A preppy Margot taps into her vintage Barbie era

Margot Robbie channelled her preppy Barbie. Picture: Getty/Mattel

Attending a fan event at Westfield Sydney, Margot donned yet another Versace look that had ‘vintage’ written all over it.

The ensemble was put together with a cropped turtleneck sweater and metallic miniskirt and was styled with purple socks and white high-heeled Versace loafers.

Margot Robbie pays homage to the first-ever Barbie in Hervé Leger bodycon dress

Margot Robbie paid homage to 'The Original' Barbie from 1959. Picture: Instagram/Mattel

One of the most iconic serves on her press tour has to be Margot eating up the striped black-and-white Hervé Leger bodycon dress.

Although not pink, it’s key to the Barbie trend as it pays homage to the first-ever Barbie doll titled ‘The Original’ back in 1959, featuring the Mattel doll in a similarly striped swimsuit.

