Margot Robbie Fact File: Everything You Need To Know About The Barbie Actress

Margot Robbie has starred in a number of huge movies. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Margot Robbie is 2023’s ‘it girl’ after landing the role of Barbie – here’s everything you need to know about the actress, from the films she’s starred in to who her husband is.

Margot Robbie is everywhere we turn and we’re not mad about it.

As she promotes the brand new live-action Barbie movie, out on 21st July, the star's makeup, outfits and films are taking over our newsfeeds and we all want to know a little more about Margot.

The Wolf of Wall Street, Asteroid City and Mary Queen of Scots are just some of the titles that made Margot a household name, but how old is Margot, who is she married to and where is she from?

Here’s everything you need to know about Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the upcoming movie. Picture: Getty

How did Margot Robbie get famous?

Margot’s first TV role was in Neighbours, which she starred on from 2008 to 2011. She first arrived as a guest star but soon became part of the regular past.

She played Donna Freedman, who was introduced as an obsessive fan of musician Ty Harper.

Where is Margot Robbie from?

Margot is from Dalby, Queensland, Australia, but left her homeland for Hollywood when she was 21 years old.

She was apparently ‘determined’ to break America and the following year she landed the role in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie , America Ferrera and Tom Ackerley. Picture: Getty

Who is Margot Robbie’s husband?

Margot is married to Tom Ackerley, who she met on the set of World War II drama Suite Francaise in 2013.

Tom is a British film producer and has worked on I, Tonya, which stars Margot, The Last Days on Mars, Rush and Promising Young Woman. He also worked as a producer on Barbie.

How old is Margot Robbie?

Margot is 33 years old; she was born on 2 July 1990.

Her star sign is cancer!

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley. Picture: Getty

Does Margot Robbie have Instagram?

Margot doesn't have Instagram after deactivating her account to take a break from social media.

She said back in 2021: "Jumping off social media for the time being - check out @luckychapentertainment if you're interested in what we're up to, otherwise ciao for now!"

What other films has Margot Robbie been in?

Here are all the films Margot has starred in to date:

Vigilante

I.C.U.

About Time

The Wolf of Wall Street

Suite Franchise

Z for Zachariah

Focus

The Big Short

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Australian Psycho

The Legend of Tarzan

Suicide Squad

I, Tonya

Goodbye Cristopher Robin

Peter Rabbit

Terminal

Slaughterhouse Rules

Mary Queen of Scots

Dreamland

Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood

Bombshell

Birds of Prey

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

The Suicide Squad

Neighbours

Amsterdam

Babylon

Asteroid City

Margot Robbie & Diego Calva Take On Our Chaotic Babylon Whisper Challenge | Capital

