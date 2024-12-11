Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

11 December 2024, 19:25

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz
Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How well does Aaron Taylor-Johnson know Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Think you know Aaron Taylor-Johnson better than he knows himself? The only way to find out is by playing this quiz.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men. Whether he's playing teen heartthrobs like Robbie in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, or music icons like John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, it's impossible not to fall in love with Aaron's talent, charisma and charm.

To celebrate the release of Kraven the Hunter, we challenged Aaron to 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'. And when we say "most impossible", we mean "most impossible".

The quiz contains everything from expert-level Aaron trivia, to a difficult 'Who Am Eye?' round, where Aaron has to identify his characters from, you guessed it, their eyes alone. Oh and, of course, theres also a 'Most Impossible' round where Aaron has to name every single movie he has ever starred in just 30 seconds.

Can you beat Aaron at his own quiz? Hit play on the video below to see whether or not you can top his score.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Polly breaks silence on Amy feud

MAFS UK's Polly breaks silence on Amy feud with cut-throat response

Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories

Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Love Island star reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over video with Adam

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over Adam video

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam together?

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to Coleen Rooney after I'm A Celeb triumph

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits