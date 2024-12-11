Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

How well does Aaron Taylor-Johnson know Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Think you know Aaron Taylor-Johnson better than he knows himself? The only way to find out is by playing this quiz.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men. Whether he's playing teen heartthrobs like Robbie in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, or music icons like John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, it's impossible not to fall in love with Aaron's talent, charisma and charm.

To celebrate the release of Kraven the Hunter, we challenged Aaron to 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'. And when we say "most impossible", we mean "most impossible".

The quiz contains everything from expert-level Aaron trivia, to a difficult 'Who Am Eye?' round, where Aaron has to identify his characters from, you guessed it, their eyes alone. Oh and, of course, theres also a 'Most Impossible' round where Aaron has to name every single movie he has ever starred in just 30 seconds.

Can you beat Aaron at his own quiz? Hit play on the video below to see whether or not you can top his score.

