MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason behind Jack split. Picture: Instagram / MAFS Funny podcast

By Abbie Reynolds

Tori Adams has spilled 'the really juicy tea' on why she and Jack Dunkley from MAFS Australia 2024 split.

Controversial couple Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley, who met on Married at First Sight Australia, shocked fans in March when they revealed they'd gone their separate ways.

Despite being so disliked while on the show due to insulting comments and cheating scandals, the pair had come out of the experiment as one of the strongest couples. However, after 20 months of romance Tori and Jack announced they had split.

The pair said in a joint statement that they were going to remain friends and things looked to be amicable between them. Now, Tori has spoken about their split in an interview for the first time and clarified exactly why they split.

MAFS' Tori and Jack split. Picture: Channel Nine

Appearing on the MAFS Funny podcast, Tori said: "Jack and I just never got to that point of falling deeply in love with one another. People I think are expecting this really juicy tea, where someone did something really nasty to the other person and it’s just vile.

"But it’s just not the case. Nothing happened and no one did anyone dirty, we’re just the best of friends."

After their time on the show, many viewers brutally wished for the demise of their relationship and Tori added that she 'hates' how their breakup 'validates' the haters.

Tori and Jack never 'fell in love'. Picture: Instagram

Tori said: "All the nasty, vile people that wished us ill and had all those nasty things to say about us and the naysayers, we’ve effectively validated their s----- comments. I hate that I’m giving these nasty, nasty people this satisfaction."

Despite their split, Tori revealed she and Jack are actually still living in the same apartment and go to the gym together. She told the podcast hosts that they’re the "best of mates".

Back in March, Tori and Adam announced their split with a statement that read: "Hey everyone, If you have been following our journey, you know we have always been authentic & true to ourselves. We have invited you in & brought you along for the wild ride.

"However, today we come to you with heavy hearts. As of a few weeks ago we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We remain the best of friends & still care for & respect one another deeply.

"We are so grateful to have shared so many wonderful experiences together & will cherish them forever. We thank our families for their unconditional love and support.

"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love & support that you guys have shown us throughout. With love, Tori & Jack xox [heartbroken emoji]"

