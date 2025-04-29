Exclusive

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

29 April 2025, 17:39

Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bella Ramsey dives deep on working with Pedro Pascal and Isabela Merced, loving Djo's music and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bella Ramsey has many talents including acting, songwriting and jiujitsu but can they paint? You're about to find out.

To celebrate the release of The Last of Us season 2, Bella Ramsey stepped into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait while answering questions about the show, their career and more.

From filming without Pedro Pascal this season (still crying, tbh!), becoming close with Isabela Merced and the hate directed at Kaitlyn Dever for playing Abby. Oh, and they do a Scottish accent.

If that weren't enough, Bella did it all while attempting to paint an iconic image of Ellie in 10 minutes. As you would guess the experience is chaotic, hilarious and endearing. From what movies make them cry, to whether they're going to release their own music, Bella gets deep and they even learn how to pronounce 'Djo' in real time.

Hit play on the video below to see how well Bella manages to capture Ellie and see what they reveal in the process.

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

