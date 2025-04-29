MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

By Abbie Reynolds

'He's got bricks in his head': Carina and Paul were going strong up until the Final Task - here's what Carina said about Paul's big mistake.

Carina and Paul certainly had an interesting journey on Married at First Sight Australia after they realised at the altar that they already knew each other.

It turned out that they'd previously dated and Paul had ended up ghosting Carina. It was so bad Carina asked producers if there was another option (talk about foreshadowing).

Nevertheless, they prevailed and left the final commitment ceremony smitten with one another. But this all changed when the final task was introduced.

For the final task, all of the cast were offered the chance to go on a date with someone else they'd been matched with, but were ultimately deemed less compatible with by the experts.

While couples like Rhi and Jeff stuck to their guns and refused to meet up with their 'backup' brides, it wasn't so simple for Paul and Carina.

Carina speaks out after the final task. Picture: Nine

The couple were separated while they were given the choice to meet up with their alternative matches, so what they'd chosen was only revealed once they reunited.

Even though he returned to Carina full of affection, Paul revealed he had gone on a date with his 'backup bride' out of "curiosity". Since Carina hadn't been swayed to go on a date with her 'backup groom', she was instantly furious.

Paul begged for forgiveness but, despite his best efforts, Carina wouldn't budge as she insisted their relationship was done.

Since filming has ended, Carina has explained exactly why she was adamant she wouldn't take Paul back after this. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, she said: "I said to my producer 'If Paul says yes, he's got bricks in his head'. And I meant it.

"I was so patient with him the entire experiment. I let him into my world, into my home, he met my family. We had just been intimate. He brought me coffee and croissants every morning. And then he turns around and does that."

***Keep scrolling for Final Vows spoilers***

On how it made her feel, she said: "It made me question everything. I asked myself, 'Am I not good enough? Not pretty enough? Do I need to be a tall, skinny blonde to be worthy of love?' It was heartbreaking."

After the show endedm, it was reported that Paul was dating his backup bride Hannah, but there has been no confirmation from Paul or Hannah on whether this is true.

Carina was so hurt by Paul's decision in the final task that, despite making it to Final Vows, she ended up dumping him. And speaking on if she'd get back with Paul, she said: "I wish him all the best. But if he thinks he can win me back after that final task… he's dreaming."

Paul and Carina on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

During their Final Vows, Paul expressed his feelings for Carina and said: "I never want to risk letting you go again." However, Carina's position was not moved as she used her vows to end their relationship.

She said in her vows: "You made a decision that would deeply impact our relationship – you chose to go on a date with another woman...As a Christian, I've been taught to forgive. I can't ignore the good times in this experiment where you made me feel special and cared for and loved.

"She went on: "A few weeks ago, this decision would've been easy for me. There would be no question I'd want to stay with you, but you threw it all away in a selfish act. Paul, I was yours. You had me and you ruined it, and now you're going to have to live with that for the rest of your life."

Talking to the cameras afterwards, Paul said: "A part of me is still hoping that she's going to regret that decision﻿ and she'll reach out and she'll decide to continue. If she does I'll be here with open arms."

But, like Carina said in her Daily Mail interview, he's "dreaming". When the show finished airing in Australia, Paul took to Instagram to say: "I completely failed Carina on that final task and now I have to pay the consequences."

Later he said: "Curiosity killed the cat… I’m at my 4th cat."

Meow!

