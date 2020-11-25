Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Get to know all the need-to-know facts about 'Future Nostalgia' icon Dua Lipa.

We don't think there's a single person on planet earth who hasn't heard of Dua Lipa and for good reason! With three BRIT awards and six Grammy nominations to her name and an endless stream of pop hits, Dua is taking over the world!

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

But, there are some questions the fans want answered...

Where is Dua Lipa from?

Dua Lipa has connections with a lot of different countries however the singer was in fact born in London, England. Her Albanian parents are from Kosovo where Dua actually moved to in 2008 before moving back to London at the age of 15.

What is Dua Lipa's real name?

Incredibly... Dua's real name is actually Dua Lipa.

Her given name means 'Love' in Albania.

How old is Dua Lipa?

Dua is 25 years old; her birthday is 22 August 1995.

What was Dua Lipa's first single?

Dua released 'Be The One' a whole two years before her first studio album even dropped. Originally released in 2015, the song re-gained popularity with the release of her self-titled LP in 2017.

But her 2020 release 'Future Nostalgia' and its follow up dance remix 'Club Future Nostalgia' cemented her position as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

Who is Dua Lipa's brother and sister?

Dua Lipa has two siblings! Both younger, she has a little sister Rina and brother Gjin who both collected one of Dua's 2018 BRIT awards in front of the likes of Ed Sheeran and Stormzy. Too cute!

How tall is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa stands at an impressive 5 foot 8.

Where can I buy Dua Lipa merchandise?

Who is Dua Lipa's boyfriend?

Dua Lipa is currently dating Anwar Hadid, the model brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella.

They began dating in June 2019 after meeting at a party, but Dua made the first move by sliding into his DMs.

What is Dua Lipa's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dua Lipa is estimated to be worth £12 million. Wowza.

She's made her fortune predominately through her singing and songwriting but has also worked with huge brands such as Pepe Jeans and Puma to rake in the extra cash.