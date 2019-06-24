Dua Lipa ‘Dating’ Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Brother Anwar After Splitting From Isaac Carew

24 June 2019, 10:51

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Bella & Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar.
Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Bella & Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar. Picture: PA images

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Anwar Hadid.

Dua Lipa officially split from her on/off love, Isaac Carew, three weeks go. However, it looks like the singer has found love again with Anwar Hadid.

Anwar is the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Dua Lipa Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Photoshopping Her Lips In Baby Photo

View this post on Instagram

Space toast weesh

A post shared by A+ (@anwarhadid) on

According to reports, Dua was photographed celebrating the 20-year-old model’s birthday in LA over the weekend.

A source told a tabloid: “She has been in Los Angeles almost ever since [Dua and Isaac] split again and she has been able to spend time with Anwar, who she really gets on with.

“They are a lot closer in age and it’s just been fun. It’s a confusing time for both Dua and Isaac but she is just going with the flow and doing what feels right.”

Dua split from Isaac at the beginning of June after her hectic schedule made it impossible for their relationship to work.

A source said at the time: "They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier.

"She is gearing up to release new music and has basically been performing across the world non-stop for the past three years so it’s been tough."

Dua and Isaac first got together in 2013 and they were together for three and a half years until early 2017, getting back together in January 2018.

However, it looks like she’s sticking to her ‘rules’ this time and moving on!

