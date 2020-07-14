Who Is Living On The Hadid Family Farm? Gigi & Zayn to Dua Lipa & Anwar

As Dua Lipa and Anwar head to the Hadid farm to join Gigi and Zayn, where is this magical place and who else is there?

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have arrived back in the USA to join Anwar's siblings, supermodels Gigi and Bella at their mother's enormous farm in Pennsylvania.

It is where Gigi Hadid has spent most of her pregnancy, during lockdown, as she and Zayn prepare to welcome their first child, a girl, together in September.

Dua Lipa & Anwar Reunite With Zayn & Gigi At Hadid Family Farm- Will They Finally Collab?

So, where is this sprawling, star-studded arm with countless farm animals, horses and acres of land, and who is there?

The Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania

Gigi, Bella and Anwar's mother, Yolanda, owns the $4 million, 32-acre countryside retreat in the state of Pennsylvania, which is just a three hour drive to New York, perfectly located for the two working models, that is when lockdown isn't on.

Yolanda reportedly purchased the property to be closer to her children, as she usually resides in a sprawling beachside property in Malibu, as is often seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The farm is home to their shared love of horses, where they keep multiple riding horses as well as miniature Shetland's in their sizeable stables, goats, chickens, sheep, Highland cattle and a big herb garden.

Zayn also has a farm in Pennsylvania nearby

Gigi Hadid spent her birthday in lockdown with Bella, Zayn and Yolanda. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Zayn, who has spent plenty of time on the farm, reportedly purchased his own farm nearby to Yolanda's in 2018, as he likes to live a low-key lifestyle perfectly suited to the countryside, and what better place to do so?!

It appears the pair have chosen Yolanda's farm to spend lockdown, which isn't so surprising seeing as Gigi is pregnant and will want to be getting all the tips and advice from her mum during the process, and Zayn seems more than happy to get stuck up with the farm work.

The 'Let Me' singer was spotted strolling along with a horse whilst Gigi was on Instagram live recently, proving he really does like the simple life!

Now Dua Lipa and Zayn are roomies, will they collab?!

It's not often you find two giant pop stars shacking up together on a giant farm by chance because of who they're both dating.

Dua has found herself rocking up to where Zayn has been living for months, and now the British duo are in the same place, fans can't help but wonder if they'll use the opportunity to record an inevitable banger together?!

Dua, who has been dating Gigi's younger brother for a year, was meant to spend lockdown at the farm, but she and Anwar got stuck in London when the borders closed.

After a quick stop off in St. Lucia on their way from London, the couple eventually touched down in North America and have wasted no time enjoying all the fun the farm has to offer.

