Zayn Malik Buys Farm Next To Yolanda Hadid In Pennsylvania Where He & Pregnant Gigi Are Isolating

Zayn Malik has bought a farm nearby to Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda. Picture: PA/Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are isolating together on the One Direction star’s farm in Pennsylvania.

Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who confirmed she’s pregnant with their first child, have been spending their time in quarantine together on their very own farm in Pennsylvania.

After it had been suspected that they were staying at the model’s mum’s farm, the One Direction star has reportedly purchased his own close-by, upon the recommendation of Yolanda.

According to a report, the 27-year-old ‘Flames’ hitmaker bought the property since, as fans will know, he struggles with the spotlight and likes to live a lowkey life.

It appears Zayn has owned the property for a few years now as in 2018, the ‘Trampoline’ singer opened up about how he heads out quite often to 'grow his own crops'.

The couple, who have been in an on-again off-again relationship for years, have been spending some quality time together during the lockdown, as Gigi reaches her sixth month of pregnancy.

After multiple reports announced there would be a third One Direction baby, Gigi appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to confirm the exciting news.

She said: "Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone's well-wishes.”

Rumours first spiralled when Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday in lockdown with her family including her sister Bella and Zayn, of course, and fans had suspected the party was secretly doubled-up as a baby shower.

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first child with Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram

The blue and pink gift bags definitely threw people off, especially when a picture circulated of Gigi holding a balloon with a blue string, leading fans to believe she and Zayn would be having a son.

However, after a lot of guessing the gender, TMZ claimed they were having a baby girl!

Although neither of the stars have confirmed it, we won’t be waiting too long to find out as the Hadid-Malik baby will be born in a matter of a few months!

