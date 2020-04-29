What Is Gigi Hadid's Net Worth? Pregnant Supermodel's Earned Millions During Career

Gigi Hadid's net worth as a successful supermodel and hailing from rich family. Picture: Getty Images

As news breaks Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, what is the supermodel's net worth, and how did her family make so much money?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn officially broke the internet when news broke they are expecting their first child together just days after her 25th birthday.

As one of the most in demand supermodels and famous faces in the world, Gigi has made millions in her own right alongside her famous boyfriend, and she and sister, Bella, share incredibly wealthy millionnaire parents.

So, what is Gigi's net worth and how did she make so much money?

What is Gigi Hadid's net worth?

At just 25-years-old, Gigi is worth a reported $57M (£45M) thanks to her hugely successful modelling career and brand endorsements.

In 2017 she was placed at number 5 on Forbes's highest paid model list, her sister also made the list, making them the first siblings to both appear on it.

She owns a $4M New York apartment in the trendy NoHo area, where she spends most of her time thanks to her career.

Gigi's made millions of dollars as a supermodel

Gigi Hadid walking the Balmain runway in 2017. Picture: Getty

As one of the biggest supermodels in the world, alongside sister, Bella, Gigi not only has the pick of practically any designer, calling many of them a close friend, but has graced the cover of Vogue countless times across the world, following in the steps of their model mother, Yolanda.

She's been awarded International Model Of The Year (2016) by the British Fashion Council, become a Victoria's Secret angel and walked for every high fashion brand imaginable from Fendi, Off White, Chanel, Valentino and Balmain, signed to IMG models.

Unsurprisingly, Gigi has been raking in the cash for years since she started her modelling career, and has been the face of Guess, Burberry, Prada, and Tommy Hilfiger campaigns to name a few.

Gigi Hadid's brand deals are also worth millions

Having been the face of Maybelline, Reebok, car company BMW, Gigi has expanded beyond simply high end fashion brands, and with one of the most recognisable faces on the plant, she can pretty much name her price!

Gigi's parents, Mohammed and Yolanda Hadid already have hundreds of millions of dollars between them

Gigi and Bella Hadid with parents Yolanda and Mohamed. Picture: Getty

Gigi's certainly earned her own money as a model, but she comes from an incredibly wealthy family, with her mum, Yolanda, an incredibly successful model herself, as well being a cats member of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Yolanda reportedly earned a six figure salary for each season of the Bravo series and has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

Her father, Mohammed, is an incredibly successful high end real estate developer and has a reported net worth of over $400 million.

Zayn net worth

Zayn's is a tale known to most people, having been propelled to stardom after being formed into One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, making millions from touring and selling records before he departed the band in 2015.

Launching an incredibly successful solo career with his debut solo album 'Mind Of Mind' in 2016, Zayn is reportedly worth £56 million.

He's laid relatively low apart from his music, and unlike other 1D boys, hasn't made and brand deals, or toured, which is a huge earner.

