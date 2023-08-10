When Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Solo Album Coming Out?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her debut album. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her debut album, but when is it coming out and is there a track list?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is preparing to release her solo album after dropping debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’ in June and she’s already shared a few exciting details about her first record.

After Little Mix took a well-deserved break in 2021, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne are embarking on solo ventures and Leigh-Anne was the first to take the plunge.

The mum of two said in a recent interview she misses the ‘sisterhood’ of being in a girl band but is taking this next leap ‘for me’.

She told Billboard: “[It also] feels so freeing and a sense of empowerment to stand on my own and know I’m doing this for me. It just feels like the right time. It feels so right to me.”

Here’s what we know about Leigh-Anne’s solo album so far, from its release date and title to the track list.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her brand new solo album. Picture: Getty

When is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s album coming out?

Leigh-Anne hasn't announced a release date for her debut solo album yet, but we reckon she'll drop the highly-anticipated record at the end of this year or early next year after opening up about her sound to Vogue magazine.

She said of her record: "With the album, I really wanted to be as honest as possible with everything: motherhood, the highs, the lows, my relationship. Everything on Instagram looks perfect and nothing is. I wanted to show that in my relationship. It’s about somebody stealing love away from you – you give so much and they’re taking it and not giving enough in return."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock at her 'Don't Say Love' launch party. Picture: Getty

What is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s album called?

Leigh-Anne hasn't revealed the name of her new album just yet, but we'll update this article as soon as she announces it.

Keep your eyes peeled!

What’s on Leigh-Anne’s album track list?

Leigh-Anne hasn't shared the full track list for her new solo album, but she did share some of the titles with Vogue:

'Don't Say Love'

'Stealing Love'

'I Did That'

'My Love'

Asked whether motherhood and her relationship with André Gray have inspired any of her new songs, Leigh-Anne said: "Things aren’t perfect, and I get a bit deep with that."

She described 'Don't Say Love' – the summer banger – about 'wanting to be loved wholeheartedly' and 'My Love' as a 'celebration of every type of love'.

Meanwhile, she said 'Stealing Love' is about 'somebody stealing love away from you.'

