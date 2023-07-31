Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray's Wedding Photos Are Beautiful

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are married. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray married on the 3rd June, keeping the occasion under wraps until now.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her footballer husband André Gray have finally shared a first look at their wedding photos after getting engaged in 2020 on their anniversary.

Leigh-Anne wore the wedding dress of dreams; a princess-style gown complete with a bejewelled bodice and matching sleeves.

The couple had a beach-front ceremony in Jamaica, underneath a palm tree adorned in white flowers with huge bouquets of white roses surrounding them.

Leigh-Anne and Andre shared their wedding photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Andre wore a white tux jacket and black trousers to meet his bride and the bridesmaids looked stunning in sea blue dresses.

Leigh-Anne swept her hair into a neat bun for the occasion, to let her epic gown take centre stage.

The billowing train was embroidered with shimmering beads and she wore an equally long veil which looked incredible splayed out in the sand.

“03/06/23 I married my soul mate,” Leigh-Anne captioned her upload.

Andre too shared some snaps from the big day, including pictures from their evening celebrations.

Later on in the day Leigh-Anne removed her epic skirt to reveal a slim-fitting v-neck gown underneath bedazzled with shimmering beads.

“It’s forever [heart] The Greys,” Andre wrote in his caption.

The couple have been flooded with congratulatory messages on social media, with Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall commenting with a string of crying emojis and the message: “Love you and your beautiful family.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is mum to twin babies. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are parents to twins. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne’s sister Sairah wrote: “A true celebration of love.”

Jenna Frumes wrote: “Congratulations y’all that is the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen.”

Songwriter and friend of Leigh-Anne Kamille commented: “So beautiful!! So happy for you baby!! Congrats againnnnnn!!”

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s nuptials come after they welcomed their twin babies in 2021, one year after getting engaged at home.

She confirmed her marriage to Andre a few weeks after tying the knot, telling her fans in a newsletter she ‘had the most incredible wedding.’

