Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray's Wedding Photos Are Beautiful

31 July 2023, 11:34 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 11:36

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are married
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are married. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray married on the 3rd June, keeping the occasion under wraps until now.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her footballer husband André Gray have finally shared a first look at their wedding photos after getting engaged in 2020 on their anniversary.

Leigh-Anne wore the wedding dress of dreams; a princess-style gown complete with a bejewelled bodice and matching sleeves.

The couple had a beach-front ceremony in Jamaica, underneath a palm tree adorned in white flowers with huge bouquets of white roses surrounding them.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Honeymoon Pictures Weeks After Getting Married To Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off crazy week in build up to single release

Leigh-Anne and Andre shared their wedding photos
Leigh-Anne and Andre shared their wedding photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Andre wore a white tux jacket and black trousers to meet his bride and the bridesmaids looked stunning in sea blue dresses.

Leigh-Anne swept her hair into a neat bun for the occasion, to let her epic gown take centre stage.

The billowing train was embroidered with shimmering beads and she wore an equally long veil which looked incredible splayed out in the sand.

“03/06/23 I married my soul mate,” Leigh-Anne captioned her upload.

Andre too shared some snaps from the big day, including pictures from their evening celebrations.

Later on in the day Leigh-Anne removed her epic skirt to reveal a slim-fitting v-neck gown underneath bedazzled with shimmering beads.

“It’s forever [heart] The Greys,” Andre wrote in his caption.

The couple have been flooded with congratulatory messages on social media, with Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall commenting with a string of crying emojis and the message: “Love you and your beautiful family.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is mum to twin babies
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is mum to twin babies. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are parents to twins
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are parents to twins. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne’s sister Sairah wrote: “A true celebration of love.”

Jenna Frumes wrote: “Congratulations y’all that is the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen.”

Songwriter and friend of Leigh-Anne Kamille commented: “So beautiful!! So happy for you baby!! Congrats againnnnnn!!”

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s nuptials come after they welcomed their twin babies in 2021, one year after getting engaged at home.

She confirmed her marriage to Andre a few weeks after tying the knot, telling her fans in a newsletter she ‘had the most incredible wedding.’

Leigh-Anne Opens Up About HUGE Debut Solo Single 'Don't Say Love'! | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Molly Marsh appearing on Love Island?

Love Island's Molly Marsh: Panto Actress' Career, Age And Her Soap Star Mum

Meet Love Island series 10 star Tyrique Hyde

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, Famous Dad & Which Football Team He Plays For

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Left Love Island? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Harry Styles has 'Olivia' tattooed on his thigh

Harry Styles Got A Tattoo For Ex Olivia Wilde

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star