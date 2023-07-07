Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Honeymoon Pictures Weeks After Getting Married To Andre Gray

7 July 2023, 12:16

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a glimpse into her romantic honeymoon getaway
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a glimpse into her romantic honeymoon getaway.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoyed a stunning beach honeymoon with her husband Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has treated fans to a glimpse into her romantic honeymoon with her new husband Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star tied the knot to her footballer beau in early June in a private ceremony in Jamaica and appears to have jetted off to luxury holiday destination Turks and Caicos to celebrate their marriage.

Sharing a look at her lavish getaway with Andre, the ‘Don’t Say Love’ songstress took to Instagram to post a string of scenic snaps and selfies as she penned: “Honeymooning with you. I miss this and I miss you,” to which Andre responded in the comments: “Love you wifey.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Wedding Ring For The First Time After Marrying Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Opens Up About HUGE Debut Solo Single 'Don't Say Love'! | Capital

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got married in June
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got married in June.

The 31-year-old singer looked like she was having the time of her life as she seemed more loved-up than ever with her long-term beau whilst enjoying the stunning beach views and an evening on a boat together.

Although Andre and Leigh-Anne kept their special day out of the limelight, the former girl band member shared some details about her wedding with fans via her newsletter in June.

“So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all… I’m a married woman! Eeeek!” Leigh-Anne penned at the time.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared snaps from her honeymoon
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared snaps from her honeymoon.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum to her twin babies in August 2021
Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum to her twin babies in August 2021.

“Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to both of us,” she added, “Thank you all for showing us so much love & support.”

The couple walked down the aisle after seven years together, with the pair welcoming their twins in August 2021, just weeks before Leigh-Anne’s former bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first son, Axel.

They got engaged during lockdown on their fourth anniversary back in 2020 and are now the ultimate star-studded Mr & Mrs couple.

