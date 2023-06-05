Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Are Officially Married

5 June 2023, 09:55

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys her hen do

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is finally married to her footballer beau Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are officially married, three years after getting engaged and almost two years after becoming parents to their adorable twins.

The couple jetted to Jamaica for the ceremony, with Leigh-Anne’s bandmate and BFF Jade Thirlwall among their many guests.

According to The Mirror, the couple had a huge party to celebrate, a bash which included a song especially dedicated to the couple in which Leigh-Anne was described as a ‘Queen.’

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Hen Do With Family And Friends Including Jade Thirlwall

Their reception was apparently held at a beachfront location, with the wedding party dancing long into the night.

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been together for seven years
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been together for seven years. Picture: Getty
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray welcomed twins in August 2021
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray welcomed twins in August 2021. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne is yet to share any photos from the big day but her dad shared a snap ahead of the nuptials, posing in a waistcoat and bow tie and beaming for the camera.

Days before news of Leigh-Anne and Andre’s wedding was revealed, she posted a photo of their twins excitedly walking toward the sea.

She wrote on Instagram: “We home. Haven't felt this whole in a while. Quality family time doesn't come often so I've been enjoying every second. Slide 2 the bubbas saw the sea for the first time in a year, cautious at first but they are full on water babies now and that makes me so happy.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre understandably keep their children’s faces off of social media and are yet to share their names.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Jamaica days before their wedding
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Jamaica days before their wedding. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The couple became parents in August 2021, weeks before Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Perrie Edwards also became a mum.

The musician celebrated her hen do in May, just a few weeks before walking down the aisle, spending a few days on a paradise getaway with her friends, family and bandmate Jade to kick off her next chapter.

Alongside a montage of clips from the party weekend, Leigh-Anne wrote in an Instagram caption: “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams. I love these women more then humanly possible and s*** I'm getting married y'all.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre met back in 2016, in Marbella when they were on separate holidays with their friends. He proposed four years later on their anniversary, while at home in their garden.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately had to cancel his upcoming commitments

Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming Commitments To 'Rest And Recover'

Here's how to watch The Idol in the UK

How To Watch The Idol In The UK

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Love Island's Paige and Jacques have sparked reconciliation rumours

Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Reignite Rumours They’re Back Together

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On The 'Barbie' Movie: Full Cast, Trailers And Release Date

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star