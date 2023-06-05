Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Are Officially Married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys her hen do

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is finally married to her footballer beau Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are officially married, three years after getting engaged and almost two years after becoming parents to their adorable twins.

The couple jetted to Jamaica for the ceremony, with Leigh-Anne’s bandmate and BFF Jade Thirlwall among their many guests.

According to The Mirror, the couple had a huge party to celebrate, a bash which included a song especially dedicated to the couple in which Leigh-Anne was described as a ‘Queen.’

Their reception was apparently held at a beachfront location, with the wedding party dancing long into the night.

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been together for seven years. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray welcomed twins in August 2021. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne is yet to share any photos from the big day but her dad shared a snap ahead of the nuptials, posing in a waistcoat and bow tie and beaming for the camera.

Days before news of Leigh-Anne and Andre’s wedding was revealed, she posted a photo of their twins excitedly walking toward the sea.

She wrote on Instagram: “We home. Haven't felt this whole in a while. Quality family time doesn't come often so I've been enjoying every second. Slide 2 the bubbas saw the sea for the first time in a year, cautious at first but they are full on water babies now and that makes me so happy.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre understandably keep their children’s faces off of social media and are yet to share their names.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Jamaica days before their wedding. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The couple became parents in August 2021, weeks before Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Perrie Edwards also became a mum.

The musician celebrated her hen do in May, just a few weeks before walking down the aisle, spending a few days on a paradise getaway with her friends, family and bandmate Jade to kick off her next chapter.

Alongside a montage of clips from the party weekend, Leigh-Anne wrote in an Instagram caption: “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams. I love these women more then humanly possible and s*** I'm getting married y'all.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre met back in 2016, in Marbella when they were on separate holidays with their friends. He proposed four years later on their anniversary, while at home in their garden.

