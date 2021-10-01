All The Too-Cute Pictures Of Perrie Edwards’ Baby Boy Axel

1 October 2021, 15:00

Perrie Edwards gave birth on 21 August
Perrie Edwards gave birth on 21 August. Picture: Getty / Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their baby boy Axel in August and the pictures the couple have shared so far are heart-melting.

Perrie Edwards, like Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, has just become a proud mama.

The 28-year-old welcomed her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer and although she hasn’t shared too many pictures of their new arrival, she has treated her 13 million followers to a few adorable moments.

Jade Thirlwall Talks About Perrie And Leigh-Anne's New Mum Lifestyles

While Leigh-Anne, understandably, keeps her twin babies off of social media, to truly melt your heart and soul, we’ve gathered the pictures Perrie has shared of Axel so far, for the wholesome autumnal content we all crave.

Perrie and Alex’s baby announcement pictures

Perrie and Alex had some super cute snaps of Axel to announce his arrival
Perrie and Alex had some super cute snaps of Axel to announce his arrival. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie and Alex shared matching photos of their baby boy to announce his arrival into the world on 21 August, uploading a black and white picture of just the side of his head while wrapped in what looks like the softest blanket in the entire world.

The couple also uploaded snaps of their hands holding Axel’s teeny tiny feet.

There's nothing cuter than tiny baby feet
There's nothing cuter than tiny baby feet. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Baby Axel in a bobble hat is the cutest thing you’ll see. Ever.

Perrie Edwards showed Axel's full cuteness in this picture
Perrie Edwards showed Axel's full cuteness in this picture. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Days after Axel’s arrival, Perrie returned to Instagram to show off her baby boy’s cuteness to the full extent.

Swaddled in a knitted white blanket and wearing a blue bobble hat with fluffy pom pom ears, Perrie wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

There’s nothing cuter than tiny baby ears and hands

Perrie Edwards' picture of Axel's little hand is too adorable for words
Perrie Edwards' picture of Axel's little hand is too adorable for words. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

As Perrie continues to revel in her new life as a mum, she couldn’t help but post a close-up of Axel’s tiny hand as he held it to his ear.

Proving he’s the luckiest baby in the world, Axel was laid on yet another of the world’s softest looking blankets.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the rules to the challenges in Squid Game explained

What Are The Rules Of Squid Game?

Is Squid Game based on a true story? Inside the inspiration behind the Netflix series

Is Squid Game Based On A True Story?

Why is it called Squid Game and is it a real game? The origin explained

Why Is It Called Squid Game And Is It A Real Game?

Who plays the Front Man in Netflix's Squid Game?

Who Plays The Front Man In Squid Game?

Hailey and Justin Beiber mark two years since they tied the knot

Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Wedding 3 Years On: Never Seen Before Photos

Here's how to make the famous Dalgona cookies from Squid Game

How To Make The Viral Squid Game Cookie - The Simple Recipe Explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him