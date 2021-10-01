All The Too-Cute Pictures Of Perrie Edwards’ Baby Boy Axel

Perrie Edwards gave birth on 21 August. Picture: Getty / Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their baby boy Axel in August and the pictures the couple have shared so far are heart-melting.

Perrie Edwards, like Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, has just become a proud mama.

The 28-year-old welcomed her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer and although she hasn’t shared too many pictures of their new arrival, she has treated her 13 million followers to a few adorable moments.

While Leigh-Anne, understandably, keeps her twin babies off of social media, to truly melt your heart and soul, we’ve gathered the pictures Perrie has shared of Axel so far, for the wholesome autumnal content we all crave.

Perrie and Alex’s baby announcement pictures

Perrie and Alex had some super cute snaps of Axel to announce his arrival. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie and Alex shared matching photos of their baby boy to announce his arrival into the world on 21 August, uploading a black and white picture of just the side of his head while wrapped in what looks like the softest blanket in the entire world.

The couple also uploaded snaps of their hands holding Axel’s teeny tiny feet.

There's nothing cuter than tiny baby feet. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Baby Axel in a bobble hat is the cutest thing you’ll see. Ever.

Perrie Edwards showed Axel's full cuteness in this picture. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Days after Axel’s arrival, Perrie returned to Instagram to show off her baby boy’s cuteness to the full extent.

Swaddled in a knitted white blanket and wearing a blue bobble hat with fluffy pom pom ears, Perrie wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

There’s nothing cuter than tiny baby ears and hands

Perrie Edwards' picture of Axel's little hand is too adorable for words. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

As Perrie continues to revel in her new life as a mum, she couldn’t help but post a close-up of Axel’s tiny hand as he held it to his ear.

Proving he’s the luckiest baby in the world, Axel was laid on yet another of the world’s softest looking blankets.

