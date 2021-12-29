All The Photos So Far Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Adorable Twin Babies

29 December 2021, 15:06

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray became parents in the summer to two cute babies, twins they’re understandably keeping out of the spotlight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray’s ‘cubbies’ arrived on 16 August 2021, days before Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards also became a mum.

The pop sensation and her footballer beau have understandably been keeping their tots out of the spotlight since their family expanded, but over Christmas they shared their first photo with their tiny additions.

Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player

The heart-melting photos had us looking at all the other glimpses Leigh-Anne has shared with fans of her bundles of joy, so we’ve rounded up all the pictures she and Andre have posted so far to ring in 2022 for the feel-good vibes we all need.

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s babies arrival was marked with a cute photo shoot

Leigh-Anne and Andre became parents in August, three months after they announced their pregnancy news to the world.

Their excited reveal was made all the more special by the announcement the Little Mix icon welcomed not one, but two babies!

With a black-and-white picture of the tots’ tiny feet to share the news, Leigh-Anne and Andre had us crying ugly tears of happiness.

The twins joined Leigh-Anne on a spa weekend

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had a weekend away with her babies and her BFF
Leigh-Anne Pinnock had a weekend away with her babies and her BFF. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The mini Graynocks – that’s what the power couple are calling themselves these days – joined their mum and her bestie for a weekend away in the autumn.

Leigh-Anne posted an oh so chic picture of herself on a stunning walk with the little ones, matching her trainers to her green double pram in stylish Little Mix fashion.

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s family Christmas photo was the cutest ever

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared an adorable family photo on Christmas
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared an adorable family photo on Christmas. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray look so in love in the festive photos
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray look so in love in the festive photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

A series of pictures which momentarily broke the internet, Leigh-Anne and Andre’s first family pic with their cubbies had us sobbing into our mince pies.

On Boxing Day 2021 the ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ songstress treated fans to a festive family snap of herself and Andre holding their little ones as they all matched in Christmas pyjamas.

She captioned it: "Insta vs Reality of trying to get two bubbas in a family photo let alone two fur babies! lol. Merry Christmas from the Graynock's! Sending everyone so much love."

Leigh-Anne placed heart emojis over the babies’ faces, but the cuteness levels remained off the charts.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

You can win money on Capital! Give Me The Cash!

How To Play Capital! Give Me The Cash! To Win Tax-Free Money

Fans think Kylie Jenner's welcomed her second baby

Has Kylie Jenner Given Birth? All The Clues She Secretly Welcomed Her Second Baby

Inside Kylie Jenner's pregnancy details including due date and baby names

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Baby Details From Gender To Baby Names As Fans Think She 'Secretly Gave Birth'
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik publicly reunited for the first time since their split

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Spotted Taking Daughter Khai To Aquarium Weeks After Split

Jena Frumes revealed her and Jason Derulo's son's first word

Jena Frumes And Jason Derulo’s Son’s First Word Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Kris Jenner released her own cover of 'Jingle Bells' alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kris Jenner Just Dropped A Surprise Christmas Song With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night