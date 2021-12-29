All The Photos So Far Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Adorable Twin Babies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray became parents in the summer to two cute babies, twins they’re understandably keeping out of the spotlight.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray’s ‘cubbies’ arrived on 16 August 2021, days before Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards also became a mum.

The pop sensation and her footballer beau have understandably been keeping their tots out of the spotlight since their family expanded, but over Christmas they shared their first photo with their tiny additions.

The heart-melting photos had us looking at all the other glimpses Leigh-Anne has shared with fans of her bundles of joy, so we’ve rounded up all the pictures she and Andre have posted so far to ring in 2022 for the feel-good vibes we all need.

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s babies arrival was marked with a cute photo shoot

Leigh-Anne and Andre became parents in August, three months after they announced their pregnancy news to the world.

Their excited reveal was made all the more special by the announcement the Little Mix icon welcomed not one, but two babies!

With a black-and-white picture of the tots’ tiny feet to share the news, Leigh-Anne and Andre had us crying ugly tears of happiness.

The twins joined Leigh-Anne on a spa weekend

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had a weekend away with her babies and her BFF. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The mini Graynocks – that’s what the power couple are calling themselves these days – joined their mum and her bestie for a weekend away in the autumn.

Leigh-Anne posted an oh so chic picture of herself on a stunning walk with the little ones, matching her trainers to her green double pram in stylish Little Mix fashion.

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s family Christmas photo was the cutest ever

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared an adorable family photo on Christmas. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray look so in love in the festive photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

A series of pictures which momentarily broke the internet, Leigh-Anne and Andre’s first family pic with their cubbies had us sobbing into our mince pies.

On Boxing Day 2021 the ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ songstress treated fans to a festive family snap of herself and Andre holding their little ones as they all matched in Christmas pyjamas.

She captioned it: "Insta vs Reality of trying to get two bubbas in a family photo let alone two fur babies! lol. Merry Christmas from the Graynock's! Sending everyone so much love."

Leigh-Anne placed heart emojis over the babies’ faces, but the cuteness levels remained off the charts.

