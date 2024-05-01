All The Details On Netflix's Buying London: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & More

Buying London is the latest real estate series coming to Netflix
Buying London is the latest real estate series coming to Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Netflix is launching a brand new real estate series called 'Buying London' - here's everything you need to know about the show from the premise and cast, including Daniel Daggers, to the release date.

From the brilliant minds of Selling Sunset comes a brand-new real estate show on Netflix - Buying London.

Buying London promises to bring all the same energy, drama and luxe that Selling Sunset does but instead of being based in the US it's set in one of the most famous capital cities in the world.

Lead by property mogul Daniel Daggers the series follows him and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global dominating the prestigious real estate sector in London.

The team have properties in areas like Mayfair, Holland Park and beyond but the show isn't all about property of course, as it delves into the personal lives and Daniel and his team.

Before the first episode even aired they started teasing the drama. Netflix revealed that Daniel has a close friendship with one his agents, Lauren, and their relationship ends up causing some strife in the office...

So, when does Buying London come out, who is in it and where can you watch? Here are all the deets you need...

Property mogul Daniel Daggers is leading the Netflix show 'Buying London'
Property mogul Daniel Daggers is leading the Netflix show 'Buying London'. Picture: Netflix

What is Netflix's Buying London?

Buying London is the UK's answer to Selling Sunset. The show is all about an estate agent team called DDRE Global which is lead by property expert Daniel Daggers.

Daniel and his team have become the go-to luxury agents in London and on their books they have some of the capital’s most expensive properties - honestly the figures would make your eyes water!

Of course the show isn't just about real estate... It follows the group navigating the intricacies of their personal lives whilst trying to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate.

When does Buying London come out?

Netflix have announced Buying London will come out on Wednesday May 22nd 8:00 am BST.

Olivia is DDRE's content creator
Olivia is DDRE's content creator. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast of Buying London?

The big boss at DDRE calls himself ‘Mr Super Prime’. He wants to revolutionise the real estate industry after 25 years in the business. Daniel started out selling studio flats and he’s now at the top of his game as the go-to luxury agent in London.

Described as 'tall, dark and handsome', Oli is a ‘posho’ with connections across London’s high society. He claims to be a reformed party boy and is now settled down and happily married. But on the show is tempted by a flirtatious colleague... is he able to keep his marriage on track?

At just 21, agent Reme is the baby of the office and desperate to impress boss and mentor Daniel who calls her his ‘rough diamond.’ Reme is described as 'a rising star on the look-out for the big money opportunities which will help her make her mark at DDRE'.

Lauren is the top agent at DDRE and has a long-term friendship with the boss Daniel which she likes to remind the other agents of. The South African is said to be 'fiercely driven and ice cool under pressure'.

Rosi knows prime central London like the back of her hand having grown up in Holland Park. Tensions get high with Rosi when one of the biggest properties is handed to Lauren, who 'she believes has Danny wrapped around her little finger'.

Rasa the well-connected hustler of the group has a lot of contacts with millionaires and billionaires. Netflix say she's always at the heart of the office politics, and is unafraid to speak her mind and never shies away from confrontation.

Juliana reckons she’s the hottest interior designer in London and aims to make the properties she works on look as glamorous as she is. Juliana says herself that she can be “very naughty” when given half a chance and relishes the opportunity to push boundaries. She is also entirely open about her workplace crushes, which causes drama in the office (could she be the one to turn Oli's head?).

Olivia is DDRE's content creator. Her expertise spread beyond that though as she's to said to able to diffuse the most volatile of situations. The peacemaker in the office and the voice of reason amid any drama, she’s likeable, caring, and often acts as a go-between when conflict erupts.

The founder and director of a rival agency, slick Alex is a shrewd operator and one of Danny’s oldest friends. While their personal relationship goes back decades, when it comes to business, Alex and Danny are enemies and they know they can never truly trust each other as they battle it out on behalf of their wealthy clients.

Juliana is an interior designer on 'Buying London'
Juliana is an interior designer on 'Buying London'. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for Buying London?

There isn't an official trailer for Buying London out yet but Netflix have shared a teaser and this full cast reveal:

Introducing Netflix's Buying London cast

We will keep you updated with any more news on Buying London as and when it comes!

