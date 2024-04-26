Exclusive

How Chrishell Stause Stopped Caring What People Think About Her

26 April 2024, 15:30

Chrishell Stause opened up about how she's grown on Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause opened up about how she's grown on Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Reality TV icon Chrishell Stause opened up about how she developed her no-nonsense nature fans are loving so much on Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause as we know her today is worlds away from The Oppenheim Group’s season one newbie she was introduced as back in 2019 on Netflix’s hit Selling Sunset.

Ahead of her Up Close & Personal night at the London Palladium on Tuesday 30th April, we caught up with the unstoppable reality star to talk about how her life has changed since she became a star of one of the biggest reality shows.

After chatting through what we can expect from her London Palladium show, which is hosted by internet creators Jack Remington and Ash Holme, where Chrishell’s partner G Flip and bestie Emma Hernan will also be joining her for a few special features, we spoke to Chrishell about how fans love her new fiery persona.

In the last two seasons we saw Chrishell making no hesitation in confronting drama her name had been dragged into head on, and when we praised her no-nonsense attitude she said she used to fear people wouldn’t root for her if she weighed in on the drama.

Chrishell Stause has been on Selling Sunset since 2019
Chrishell Stause has been on Selling Sunset since 2019. Picture: Netflix

She told us: “In the moment, you’re just thinking, ‘well here goes anyone that used to root for me.' I remember filming the last season and thinking that, because I just had had it and I didn’t care anymore. You really get to that place where you’re like, ‘forget it, I can’t take it, I’m gonna say what I wanna say’.

“So to have people have that reaction when I thought it was gonna be the opposite, has been quite lovely.”

Chrishell also hinted at what’s ahead for season eight of Selling Sunset.

She said: “Certain cast members have been in the news recently and it’s one of those things that when we’re filming we have to respond to those things in real time. So it has been hard, I will say there hasn’t been any manufactured drama. You’d think season eight you might have to cook some things in the kitchen.”

Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip
Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip. Picture: Getty

Chrishell said a lot of very real problems come up in the next season’s episodes, no doubt including co-star Chelsea Lazkani's recent divorce.

“Sadly, lots of things happened that we had to deal with,” she said. “Lots of things you know, from headlines, and some of them you don’t and there will be lots of revelations. It’s just one of those things where unfortunately we have to keep it under the radar - it’s hard to explain to people.”

Chrishell Stause is hosting one night at the London Palladium for a no-holds-barred chat
Chrishell Stause is hosting one night at the London Palladium for a no-holds-barred chat. Picture: PH

In regards to herself, Chrishell went on: “Myself personally, [we're] picking up where we left off and where we are currently. I’m trying to be there as a friend for my friend but there’s always going to be those dramatic moments that pull you in.”

And while she couldn’t give us an exact date, Chrishell did say we can expect season eight later this year.

Get Up Close & Personal with Actor, Realtor, Host, Author and self-professed Goof, Chrishell Stause at the London Palladium on Tuesday 30 April.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

