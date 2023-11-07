Selling Sunset Net Worths: Who Is The Richest Cast Member?

7 November 2023, 14:49

The Selling Sunset cast have made themselves a small fortune from real estate to personal businesses
The Selling Sunset cast have made themselves a small fortune from real estate to personal businesses. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

From Jason and Brett Oppenheim to Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause, the cast of Selling Sunset have huge wealths and net worths.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season 7 is back on our TV screens on Netflix and it becomes more obvious than ever that the rather glamorous cast are working with much bigger net worths and bank balances than previous series.

So far this season there's been Chelsea Lazkani's penthouse birthday party, a new Oppenheim Group office purchase of over $2million and of course, the cast flying to Cabo on board a private jet, there really hasn't been an expense spared.

That's also not to mention the incredible wardrobes of Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald who are rocking top designers including Birken, Dior, Loewe and Balenciaga - a Kardashian favourite.

So just how much are the cast of Selling Sunset really worth? And who is the richest member of the show? Here's a full list of net worths in order, starting with the most wealthy.

Jason and Brett Oppenheimer in shirts on the red carpet
Jason and Brett Oppenheimer have made a come from nothing to a staggering personal net worth. Picture: Alamy

Jason and Brett Oppenheim's net worth

The twin brothers and CEO's of The Oppenheim Group are obviously some of the richest amongst the cast.

It's believed they have a net worth, which includes properties, businesses and listings of around $100million (£80million) each.

If they're not selling homes, they're usually building and renovating in LA which helps them make huge profits.

Chrishell Stause with brown curls in a dark red corset dress
Chrishell Stause has become one of the most successful Selling Sunset agents. Picture: Alamy

What is Chrishell Stause's net worth?

According to latest Celebrity Net Worth figures, Chrishell has become one of the richest on the show with earnings of around $6million (£4.8million).

Prior to appearing on the Selling Sunset, Chrishell was carving out an acting career for herself in popular shows like Days of Our Lives and All My Children.

Bre Tiesiwith her hair down and wearing a red dress
Bre Tiesi is fierce when it comes to making money for her family. Picture: Alamy

What is Bre Tiesi's net worth?

With her future on Selling Sunset up in the air, Bre can afford to step away as she has a rumoured net worth of $6million (£4.8million).

However, facts and figures around her wealth are a little unsure at this point.

Emma Hernan wearing her blonde hair straight and wearing a lime green dress
Emma Hernan built a successful career in the food industry before becoming a real estate agent on Selling Sunset. Picture: Alamy

What is Emma Hernan's net worth?

Emma has made a huge career for herself not only in real estate but she also has her own personal and successful companies. She is reported to be worth $3million (£2.25million).

When she was a teenager she began investing in the stock market and also has her own food company Emma Leigh & Co.

Heather Rae El Moussa with high sleek ponytail and big diamond drop earrings
Heather Rae El Moussa is taking a break from Selling Sunset. Picture: Alamy

What is Heather Rae El Moussa's net worth?

Fans of Selling Sunset will be sad to see Heather's face missing for most of season 7 but her TV show with her husband, The Flipping El Moussas, will keep her net worth rocketing as she has estimated earnings of $3million (£2.4million).

She began modelling at 18 before entering real estate and was one of the popular Netflix's show first casts.

Mary Fitzgerald smiling on the red carpet with her hair pulled back in a bun
Mary Fitzgerald has worked her way up in The Oppengeim Group. Picture: Alamy

What is Mary Fitzgerald's net worth?

With a full career in real estate, Mary was one of the first agents at The Oppenheim Group and was one of the first to appear on the series.

This means she's earned herself an amazing $1-2 million (£800k-£1.6m) net worth.

Amanza Smith wearing large gold hoops and blue eyeshadow
Amanza Smith's career began in interior design. Picture: Alamy

What is Amanza Smith's net worth?

Amanza is having a difficult time personally on season 7 but financially she's heavily benefited from the show as her net worth is rumoured to be around $1million (£808,000).

With a career in interiors as well as real estate, she is a woman in the know in the office.

Chelsea Lazkani inf ull glam on the the Grammy's red carpet
Chelsea Lazkani is busy carving herself a successful career in real estate. Picture: Alamy

What is Chelsea Lazkani's net worth?

Details around Chelsea's actual net worth are a little inaccurate as reports suggest she has a minimum worth of $500,000 (£406,000).

However, that can all change with the sell of one luxury house from her books.

