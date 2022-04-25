Chelsea Lazkani: Selling Sunset’s New Agent & 5 Things You Need To Know About Her

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agent. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset’s newest real estate agent, and Christine Quinn quickly became one of her work besties so let’s get to know her…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chelsea Lazkani is a name fans are quickly getting familiar with in series five of Selling Sunset, taking a seat in The Oppenheim Group office after five years in the property industry.

Colleagues Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Davina Potratz are left fearing for their property portfolios after Chelsea’s arrival, taking the newbie position from Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela who joined in the last series.

Selling Sunset Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea, from her job history and who she's married to, to where she’s from…

Chelsea Lazkani is good friends with Christine Quinn. Picture: Netflix

Who is Chelsea Lazkani, how old is she?

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agent, joining in series five where she was introduced as another successful real estate agent to rival the likes of Chrishell, Mary, Emma and Davina.

The entrepreneur started her career in property in 2017 when she started working at Rodeo Realty Inc, which she stayed at until 2020.

In 2021 Chelsea joined The Oppenheim Group where she became good friends with Christine and Emma.

Chelsea's thought to be around 29 years old but precise details on her birth date aren't publicly known.

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agents. Picture: Netflix

Where is Chelsea Lazkani from?

Chelsea is British! She grew up in North West London with Nigerian parents and attended the University of Birmingham, before acquiring a Master's degree in oil and gas economics at the University of Dundee in Scotland.

She moved to the US after she met her husband Jeff.

Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani married in 2017. Picture: Chelsea Lazkani/Instagram

Who is Chelsea's husband Jeff Lazkani?

Chelsea is married to Jeff Lazkani, a business tycoon who is friends with Chelsea's new boss Jason Oppenheim.

The couple met while she was travelling in 2015, meeting in LA on what was meant to be 'a short break', but she explained on Instagram: "I stayed because I fell in love. It was the best decision I’ve ever made."

They married in 2017 before welcoming their two children, tying the knot at a luxury resort in Newport Beach, California.

Jeff is a managing partner at Icon Media Direct where he's 'the lead strategic point person' for many of the company's largest clients, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chelsea Lazkani has quickly grown close to The Oppenheim Group agents. Picture: Netflix

Does Chelsea Lazkani have kids?

Chelsea and Jeff have two kids; a son named Maddox, three, and a daughter named Melia, two.

The mum-of-two took some time away from her career to have her children but got back into the real estate industry last year.

Does Chelsea Lazkani have Instagram?

Chelsea does have Instagram! You can follow her @chelsealazkani where she has over 80k followers!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital