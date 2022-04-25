Chelsea Lazkani: Selling Sunset’s New Agent & 5 Things You Need To Know About Her

25 April 2022, 11:51

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agent
Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agent. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset’s newest real estate agent, and Christine Quinn quickly became one of her work besties so let’s get to know her…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chelsea Lazkani is a name fans are quickly getting familiar with in series five of Selling Sunset, taking a seat in The Oppenheim Group office after five years in the property industry.

Colleagues Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Davina Potratz are left fearing for their property portfolios after Chelsea’s arrival, taking the newbie position from Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela who joined in the last series.

Selling Sunset Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea, from her job history and who she's married to, to where she’s from…

Chelsea Lazkani is good friends with Christine Quinn
Chelsea Lazkani is good friends with Christine Quinn. Picture: Netflix

Who is Chelsea Lazkani, how old is she?

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agent, joining in series five where she was introduced as another successful real estate agent to rival the likes of Chrishell, Mary, Emma and Davina.

The entrepreneur started her career in property in 2017 when she started working at Rodeo Realty Inc, which she stayed at until 2020.

In 2021 Chelsea joined The Oppenheim Group where she became good friends with Christine and Emma.

Chelsea's thought to be around 29 years old but precise details on her birth date aren't publicly known.

Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agents
Chelsea Lazkani is Selling Sunset's newest agents. Picture: Netflix

Where is Chelsea Lazkani from?

Chelsea is British! She grew up in North West London with Nigerian parents and attended the University of Birmingham, before acquiring a Master's degree in oil and gas economics at the University of Dundee in Scotland.

She moved to the US after she met her husband Jeff.

Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani married in 2017
Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani married in 2017. Picture: Chelsea Lazkani/Instagram

Who is Chelsea's husband Jeff Lazkani?

Chelsea is married to Jeff Lazkani, a business tycoon who is friends with Chelsea's new boss Jason Oppenheim.

The couple met while she was travelling in 2015, meeting in LA on what was meant to be 'a short break', but she explained on Instagram: "I stayed because I fell in love. It was the best decision I’ve ever made."

They married in 2017 before welcoming their two children, tying the knot at a luxury resort in Newport Beach, California.

Jeff is a managing partner at Icon Media Direct where he's 'the lead strategic point person' for many of the company's largest clients, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chelsea Lazkani has quickly grown close to The Oppenheim Group agents
Chelsea Lazkani has quickly grown close to The Oppenheim Group agents. Picture: Netflix

Does Chelsea Lazkani have kids?

Chelsea and Jeff have two kids; a son named Maddox, three, and a daughter named Melia, two.

The mum-of-two took some time away from her career to have her children but got back into the real estate industry last year.

Does Chelsea Lazkani have Instagram?

Chelsea does have Instagram! You can follow her @chelsealazkani where she has over 80k followers!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Everything We Know About Heartstopper Series 2

Kim Kardashian's latest 'Photoshop fail' has been circulating online

Kim Kardashian Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Belly Button ‘Photoshop Fail’ In 'Pete Davidson’s Pants'
Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to him

Harry Styles Fans Are Trying To Reunite Him With His Lion Ring After Losing It At Coachella
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone reunite on TikTok

Selena Gomez And Jennifer Stone Recreate Wizards of Waverly Place Moment With Nostalgic TikTok
Jamal Edwards' mum Brenda has announced her return to Loose Women

Brenda Edwards Opens Up On Son Jamal's Death In Emotional Loose Women Interview

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show.

Why Did Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley Get Divorced? Inside The Selling Sunset Star's Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star