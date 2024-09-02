Selling Sunset Drama Explained: What Did Nicole Young Say About Emma Hernan?

2 September 2024

Selling Sunset drama: What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan? Why did Chrishell slam Nicole?
Selling Sunset drama: What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan? Why did Chrishell slam Nicole? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani have slammed Nicole Young over a false rumour spread about Emma Hernan.

Selling Sunset season 8 is almost upon us and the drama has already kicked off before we've even seen a single second of the new episodes.

Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are currently embroiled in an explosive row on Instagram, and Emma Hernan appears to be at the centre of it. Why? Chrishell and Chelsea are accusing Nicole of spreading "lies" and "rumours" about Emma...and an unnamed married man?

Selling Sunset season 8 is set to be released on Netflix on Friday 6th September so fans won't know what happens until then. But for now, here's everything that's been said by the cast on social media – including Nicole Young's explanation for spreading the Emma Hernan rumours...

What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan on Selling Sunset?

Watch The Selling Sunset season 8 trailer

Selling Sunset season 8 drama explained: Who is involved?

Basically, it's Chrishell, Chelsea and Emma vs. Nicole... with Bre on the side attempting to mind her own business but being dragged into it anyway. (We'll have to wait and see just how involved Bre gets when the new season is released.)

It all started when Chrishell took to her Instagram stories to blast Nicole after watching the season 8 episodes ahead of the release. Based on what's been said on social media, it looks like Nicole starts a false rumour about Emma and Emma has been completely blindsided by the whole thing.

Mary was called out by Chelsea but has not yet responded. Mary, Amanza and Jason are the only cast members to have not commented publicly on the whole thing.

What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan?

The actual allegations have not yet been made public, but Nicole has hinted that it involves Emma, a married man, and the best friend of the wife of the married man. The accusations also appear to be something Emma was not aware of and it looks like this season might end without giving Emma a chance to address or defend herself against it.

On Instagram, Chrishell shared a poll with the caption 'Get Nicole Off My Screen Button', alongside a comment reading: "Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??"

She continued: "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued. (Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE.)

Chrishell then went on to call out the production company, calling them "disgusting for blindsiding [Emma] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH."

Chelsea also slammed Nicole, calling her "the most diabolical piece of [trash can emoji] I've ever met". She added: "You wanna start a rumour about Emma because all the rumours about you are true."

She also tagged Bre and Mary, accusing them of lying, placating and stealing.

Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani call out Nicole Young over Emma Hernan comment
Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani call out Nicole Young over Emma Hernan comment. Picture: via Instagram

In response to the comments from Chrishell and Chelsea, Nicole defended herself, saying: "As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages."

"Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions. Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife's best friend?" Nicole added, in reference to an alleged moment caught on film that did not air as part of Selling Sunset season 7.

"Even still, I stated this info as a rumour. And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages," she added.

Bre, on the other hand, shared a handful of quotes to Instagram signalling that she's staying out of it. In a comment, she called Chelsea a "miserable, hateful human" for calling her out, and confirmed that she is not aligning herself with Nicole.

Nicole Young defends herself after being accused of spreading rumours about Emma Hernan
Nicole Young defends herself after being accused of spreading rumours about Emma Hernan. Picture: via Instagram

This is now the third Selling Sunset season to feature the ongoing feud between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young.

In season 6, when Nicole joined the cast, the two came to blows over a past listing and it all came to a head during a group dinner in Palm Springs where Chrishell accused Nicole of being on drugs.

Chrishell has also previously accused Nicole of making stuff up and lying just to get more screen time on the show. In screenshots shared to social media, Chrishell exposed Nicole's previously friendly messages that show she was on good terms with Chrishell before she started filming. Chrishell accused her of fabricating their feud so she could feature more on the series.

