Selling Sunset Cast Before And After: Here's What Everyone Looked Like Before Joining The Show

6 September 2024, 13:59

Watch The Selling Sunset season 8 trailer

Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's a side-by-side look at Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young and the rest of the Selling Sunset cast's transformations from before they were on the show to now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's no secret that the cast of Selling Sunset have all had major glow-ups – in both the style and beauty departments – since appearing on the show. Even prior to appearing on the Netflix series, some of the girlies have switched up their aesthetics in a major way.

It's been almost four years since the show started (2019, can you believe!?) and the ladies of the Oppenheim Group are by far and away one of the most stylish casts on TV today. From opening up about cosmetic surgery, fillers and botox, to the opportunities that the show has provided in terms of now being able to afford high end designers and makeup artists, the cast have been pretty candid and open about their own journeys!

With Selling Sunset season 8 now streaming on Netflix, here's a look back at what the cast looked like long before they joined the cast of the show, versus what they look like in the latest season. (Spoiler alert: They were gorgeous then, and they're still gorgeous now... obviously!)

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show
Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show. Picture: Netflix, Getty

Chrishell Stause

Long before she joined the cast of Selling Sunset, Chrishell starred on US soap Days of Our Lives. She joined the cast in 2005 and there's plenty of photos of baby-faced Chrishell on red carpets and at events all over the internet.

Obviously, Chrishell's face has transformed naturally since the mid-00s, but she's even had a major glow up since appearing on Selling Sunset season 1 in 2019. In the season 7 reunion, Chrishell shared that she has had a few things done to her face, and acknowledged how the cast are now able to afford makeup artists and better outfits than what they wore in season 1.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Chrishell in 2005 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause before and after Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty, Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald

If you scroll all the way back to the start of Mary's Instagram, you'll find a selection of absolutely adorable photos of her, her son Austin and her family and friends dating back to 2014, when Mary was in her mid-thirties. Bronde hair, thin eyebrows... Mary looks so different to how we know her today.

Much like Chrishell, Mary recently addressed her season 1 vibe, calling it "boring" while explaining: "The more money you make, the easier it is to have better fashion."

Here's a side-by-side photo of Mary in 2014 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Mary Fitzgerald before and after Selling Sunset
Mary Fitzgerald before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Bre Tiesi

Bre first became known in the public eye after she began dating Hulk Hogan's son Nick around 2008. Bre attended several public events with the family, and old photos of her red carpet appearances can be found on the internet.

Needless to say, Bre's transformation is probably the most striking out of the entire office – and it's not something she's shied away from talk about either. Bre has been incredibly candid and honest about the cosmetic surgery she's had done, often taking to Instagram to tell her followers about what's worked for her.

"I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything," she revealed to her fans, adding the specific treatments she's had done too: "Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers."

Here's a side-by-side photo of Bre in 2010 (when she was just 19 years old) vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Bre Tiesi before and after Selling Sunset
Bre Tiesi before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty, Netflix

Emma Hernan

Prior to her Selling Sunset days, Emma was a model and her Instagram is chock full of swimsuit and lingerie photos from her time modelling. Emma in her mid-twenties doesn't actually look that much different to how she looks today, to be honest.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Emma in 2016 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Emma Hernan before and after Selling Sunset
Emma Hernan before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Amanza Smith

Fashion icon and queen of changing hairstyles Amanza actually hasn't aged a day, believe it not! Photos from 2014 can be found of her bestie Mary's Instagram, and she literally looks the same. Love that for her!

Here's a side-by-side photo of Amanza in 2016 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Amanza Smith before and after Selling Sunset
Amanza Smith before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani

During her time on Selling Sunset, Chelsea has become known for her glamorous beat and bright, colourful luxe outfits. 30-year-old Chelsea was in her early twenties when she first moved to the US, and there's a handful of photos on her Instagram that show what her vibe was like before she joined the show. (Basically, she's literally just as glamorous, she just looks younger!)

In the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion, Chelsea shared that she'd had breast implants after host Tan France asked the group who had had cosmetic surgery.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Chelsea in 2017 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Chelsea Lazkani before and after Selling Sunset
Chelsea Lazkani before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Nicole Young

Nicole's old Instagram posts don't actually feature many photos of her back in the day but an old headshot from a 2017 Oppenheim Group listing shows the agent with a much blonder hairstyle than the one she sports on the show.

In the season 7 reunion, Nicole addressed Chrishell's "nasty, mean girl"comments where she accused her of "having her face rearranged".

Nicole shared that she got veneers before she started filming the show, botox (as she always does) and had the fillers in her face dissolved. "Not that it's anyone's business, and not that i'm hiding any of that," she added.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Nicole in 2017 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Nicole Young before and after Selling Sunset
Nicole Young before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

As expected, Jason and Brett Oppenheim look EXACTLY the same as they do now...

But here's a photo of the two of them from a 2014 Instagram post shared by Mary, for good measure.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim before and after Selling Sunset
Jason and Brett Oppenheim before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is The Wicked Movie In Two Parts? Fans Criticise Confusing Promo Trailers And Posters

Is The Wicked Movie Two Parts? Fans Left Confused By Trailers And Posters

Alanna Gold owns Pioneer Town

Inside The Town Selling Sunset's Alanna Gold Owns, Pioneer Town

Selling Sunset drama: What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan? Why did Chrishell slam Nicole?

Selling Sunset Drama Explained: What Did Nicole Young Say About Emma Hernan?

Alanna Gold has joined The Oppenheim Group

Who Is Alanna Gold, How Old Is She And What Did She Do Before Selling Sunset?

Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained

Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained

An show source said: "He’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials"

Tommy Fury 'In Talks' To Go On I'm A Celebrity Following Molly-Mae Hague Split

Who is the most successful Selling Sunset agent?

Who Is The Most Successful Agent in Selling Sunset?

Molly and Tom have been extra loved-up lately

Love Island Winners Molly Smith And Tom Clare Spark Engagement Rumours

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK series nine is here

When Does MAFS UK Start In 2024? Start Date, Where To Watch And More

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why?

Who Killed Merritt In The Perfect Couple? The Killer Explained And How She Died

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits