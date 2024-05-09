Three Selling The OC Cast Members Quit Show After Season 3 Filming

9 May 2024, 18:17

Selling The OC: Why did Tyler, Sean and Alexandra Jarvis quit the show?
Selling The OC: Why did Tyler, Sean and Alexandra Jarvis quit the show? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

After huge drama surrounding Sean Palmieri, Austin Victoria and Tyler Stanaland ripped through the Oppenheim Group, three agents have quit the brokerage.

Selling The OC season 3 is currently the talk of social media following the explosive drama between Austin Victoria and Sean Palmieri that rocked the Oppenheim Group. Even people who aren't watching the show are ob-sessed!

Netflix's Selling Sunset spin-off delivered on all fronts this season, focusing on Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's relationship, the aforementioned Austin and Sean threesome rumours and Kayla's big multi-million dollar Bayside listing. But after cameras stopped rolling, it appears as though the drama became a little too much for three of the agents, who have now left the show.

Tyler, Sean and Alexandra Jarvis have all quit The Oppenheim Group and will not return for Selling The OC season 4 if it's renewed. Here's why each of them left and what they had to say about it.

Why did Tyler Stanaland leave The Oppenheim Group?
Why did Tyler Stanaland leave The Oppenheim Group? Picture: Netflix

Why did Tyler Stanaland quit Selling The OC?

In October 2023, shortly before the Selling Sunset reunion episode was filmed, Tyler left the Oppenheim Group.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Tyler explained his departure: "Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn’t an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients. Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I’m aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders."

Tyler's father and brother, John Stanaland and Trevor Stanaland, both feature briefly in Selling The OC season 3 episode 6. In their conversation, Tyler mentions wanting to build a successful business, but in order to do that, he needs to get away from the drama surrounding the O Group.

In his statement, Tyler also confirmed that he'll be leaving the show: "Selling the OC revolves around agents at the Oppenheim Group. As of today, I will be working at Douglas Elliman."

Tyler's departure will likely be addressed in season 4, and we'll probably see Alex Hall's reaction to it and the breakdown of their relationship, but he will not be part of the cast.

Alex and Tyler have tense bonfire chat on Selling The OC

Why did Sean Palmieri quit Selling The OC?

After being at the centre of season 3's explosive drama involving Austin Victoria and accusations of threesomes, swinging and flirting, Sean quit the show and the Oppenheim Group.

In November 2023, after filming wrapped on season 3, Sean left the brokerage. Jason Oppenheim confirmed that it was his decision to leave, and that he was not fired. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jason said: "I can’t imagine that [the Austin drama] didn’t have something to do with it, but I’m sure that professionally he wasn’t finding a lot of success. And then I think maybe this added to the frustration, but I don’t know. It’s really a strong question."

After he quit the show, Sean told Entertainment Tonight: "Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me."

"I'm really excited for the future as I just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor, Steve Games, previous owner of Prudential California Realty and Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. Our team recently just launched with Coldwell Banker West," he added.

Why did Sean Palmieri leave The Oppenheim Group?
Why did Sean Palmieri leave The Oppenheim Group? Picture: Netflix

Why did Alexandra Jarvis quit Selling The OC?

The iconic Alexandra Jarvis is the most recent cast member and agent to have quit the show and the brokerage. In season 3, Jarvis found herself at odds with several of her co-workers after defending Sean against Austin and Tyler.

In an interview with PEOPLE in April 2024, Jarvis confirmed she had left the O Group "several months ago." She explained: "There were a lot of factors that went into my decision [...] I don't really know what to say about it other than I just know when it's time to leave a party."

She also noted that the "toxic culture" was the catalyst for her resignation.

Speaking to PEOPLE following her departure, Jason said: "I have a lot of respect for that. We're still on good terms." It's unclear if Jarvis will pop up in future seasons of the show as part of a different brokerage, but it's unlikely.

While she didn't reveal any future career plans, she did share that she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Sergio Ducoulombier: "I've been enjoying married life. [I'm] just enjoying a little bit less stress, less drama, and just normal everyday life."

Why did Alexandra Jarvis leave The Oppenheim Group?
Why did Alexandra Jarvis leave The Oppenheim Group? Picture: Netflix

With those three huge departures now looming over a potential fourth season, it's likely that new agents will be joining the Orange County branch. However, it might be a long while until we return to the OC as filming has not yet started.

