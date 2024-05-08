Selling The OC's Austin Victoria Exposes Sean Palmieri's Texts After Threesome Accusations

Selling The OC's Austin has posted alleged texts from Sean that 'prove' he's lying. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Selling The OC's Austin Victoria has slammed Sean in a lengthy Instagram statement, and has posted text messages sent on the night in question.

The chaos continues on Selling The OC! After Sean Palmieri accused Austin Victoria of trying to get him to join him and his wife Lisa in a threesome, Austin has fired back in an Instagram post.

If you're not already obsessed with Selling The OC, now is the time to get involved. Season 3 of the Selling Sunset spin-off has just dropped on Netflix and viewers can't stop talking about the drama between Oppenheim Group agents Sean and Austin.

In the new season, Sean claims that Austin and Lisa propositioned him, and accused them of being "a bit too flirty" with him in the past. During a confrontation at the office, Sean makes even more claims, saying: "You hit on me. You said, 'If I wasn't married, the things I would do... I said, 'Austin, I'm not here for this.' You told me you and your wife were experimenting, and you were open to certain things."

Austin vehemently denied these accusations, and the drama has now spilled out onto social media. Austin's Instagram comments have been flooded with opinions from viewers and speculation about his sexuality. Now, Austin has addressed the whole thing in a lengthy post alongside screenshots of Sean's messages.

Selling The OC cast talk rumours

At the end of the season, Sean and Austin have another confrontation where Sean doubles down on his claims, and even starts throwing out claims about Tyler, saying that he also suggested that Austin and Lisa give off "swinger vibes".

However, as the argument progresses, details in Sean's story start to unravel and Kayla begins to second-guess everything.

"In response to the repeated DMs and comments, let me set the record straight..." Austin wrote on Instagram, before alluding to Kayla's reaction in the final episode. "First things first, finish the entire season!!! The lies start to fall apart and opinions change. The truth will always prevail."

Austin then went on to claim that Sean had made the entire thing up in order to get screen time.

"In reality TV, if you are not featured, you are not paid. When you quit your job and haven't sold a property in 2 years, you get desperate," he wrote. "Contrary to popular belief, reality TV doesn't pay the bills. In reality TV, you can quite literally make anything up and it's your word vs. theirs. Scary stuff!"

Austin went on to show his support for his LGBTQ+ friends and the community at large, before doubling down on accusations that his previous messages to Sean were not "flirty", and that he was not "hitting on" him.

"I'm sorry but not sorry bc the following does not mean I'm hitting on you, especially if we are good friends. Double tapping your posts, sending heart emojis or complimenting your progress in the gym ("them legs")," he wrote. Sean took Austin's compliment about his legs to be "flirty".

"Lastly, I'm a straight man. I love my wife and we have never and will never 'experiment'. I can care less what you do in your personal life. Zero judgement here, do what makes YOU happy!"

Austin then posted an screenshot of an alleged text conversation with Sean, in which Sean appears to thank Austin and Lisa for hosting him, and suggests they should hang out more often.

In the caption, Austin wrote: "The last slide is the conversation on the night in question. As you can see, we were friends before AND after. There was no 'distancing' bc of 'weird vibes.' In fact, the very next week, we made brochures together and went door knocking. We were friends for an entire year after this so-called 'kinky proposal.' I have the receipts!"

This apparent conversation took place in January 2022. Selling The OC season 3 was filmed somewhere around September - November 2023.

Selling The OC's Austin posts screenshots of Sean's alleged messages after he hung out at his house. Picture: @austin_victoria via Instagram

Sean has not issued any further response since season 3 was released, and he left the Oppenheim Group in November 2023 after filming wrapped.

Speaking to TUDUM, Austin confirmed that the pair no longer talk: "Sean and I no longer speak, and I think that’s pretty clear why. He made up some really personal lies about myself and then involved my wife, so I had my Will Smith moment and I’ve moved on. Now I’m really focused on just family, work, and giving my children the lives that they deserve. I don’t really have time for that stuff."

Whew!

