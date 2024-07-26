When Is The Kardashians Season 6 Coming Out?

26 July 2024, 15:09

The Kardashians season 6 has been confirmed
The Kardashians season 6 has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

By Kathryn Knight

The Kardashians has been renewed for season 6 – here’s what we know so far about the release date and what will happen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashians will return to Hulu and Disney Plus with 20 more episodes, confirming at least one more season following Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and their famous sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, including the lives of their kids and their demanding careers in the spotlight.

The news of The Kardashians season 6 follows the final episode of season 5 titled, ‘I Can’t Do This’, in which Kim, Khloé, Kris [Jenner] and Scott [Disick] took a test to find out their biological ages.

The rest of the season focused on Kim and Khloé constantly bickering, criticising each other for not being present, and the arrival of Kourtney and Travis Scott’s new baby boy Rocky.

So, after season 6 has been confirmed, let’s take a look at the info so far surrounding its release, trailers and what might happen next.

The Kardashians will return for season 6
The Kardashians will return for season 6. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Will The Kardashians have a season 6?

Yes! The Kardashians does have a season 6 coming out soon. Instagram account @kardashianshulu confirmed the news once the final episode of season 5 dropped.

They announced: “Hulu renews The Kardashians for more seasons,” giving us hope for a season 7 as well.

When is The Kardashians season 6 coming out?

The Kardashians season 6 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing. However, based on its release schedule from the last couple of years, we can estimate that The Kardashians season 6 will come out in September or October 2024.

Season 1 was released in April 2022, season 2 came out that same year in September, season 3 was released in May 2023, season 4 dropped in the September and season 5 began airing this past May.

Therefore, it’s safe to say we can expect season 6 in just a couple of months.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner will be back on our screens
Kendall and Kylie Jenner will be back on our screens. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Does The Kardashians season 6 have a trailer?

There’s not yet an official trailer for The Kardashians season 6, however they did release a teaser using snippets from season 5, including a clip of Kylie Jenner saying: “Now the party has started,” and Kim announcing: “Welcome to another year of The Kardashians.”

We’ll update this page as soon as Hulu release an official trailer, but in the meantime all episodes of The Kardashians series one to five are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Where can I watch The Kardashians season 6?

The Kardashians season 6, like all previous seasons will be available to watch on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The new, quick-turn-around format of the family’s series began in 2022 once Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end on E! after running between 2007 and 2021.

Kourtney, the oldest Kardashian sibling, was just 28 when the fly-on-the-wall series started and Kylie was nine!

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her fourth child on The Kardashians season 5
Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her fourth child on The Kardashians season 5. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Kardashians set to return for more seasons

What happens in season 6 of The Kardashians?

The Kardashians season 6 no doubt began filming soon after season 5 wrapped, so it will likely show Kourtney a good few months into her life as a mum to new baby Rocky.

Fans are also hoping to see Kim and Khloé patch things up after ‘mum-shaming’ each other at points in season 5.

Viewers will also probably get an update on Kris’ health after she revealed she had to have a hysterectomy after doctors found a small tumour on her ovaries.

We’ll update this page on The Kardashians season 6 news as and when it’s released.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Does Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wear A Wig?

Love Island

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Tiffany has made her teeth 'a bit more natural' since leaving Love Island

Love Island Star Rushed To Fix Their Teeth After Being On The Show

Love Island

Deadpool & Wolverine's Matthew and Emma say what it's like on set with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Say What It's Really Like Working With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
Love Island is set to end at the end of July

When Is The Love Island UK 2024 Summer Final?

Love Island

What time does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix

Elite Season 8 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

Grace Jackson spoke about Joey Essex's hostility towards her

Love Island’s Grace Jackson Addresses Why Joey Essex ‘Had A Problem With Her’

Love Island

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island

Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider

Tangled's Zachary Levi Wants Timothée Chalamet To Play Live-Action Flynn Rider

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits