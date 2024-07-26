When Is The Kardashians Season 6 Coming Out?

The Kardashians season 6 has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

By Kathryn Knight

The Kardashians has been renewed for season 6 – here’s what we know so far about the release date and what will happen.

The Kardashians will return to Hulu and Disney Plus with 20 more episodes, confirming at least one more season following Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and their famous sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, including the lives of their kids and their demanding careers in the spotlight.

The news of The Kardashians season 6 follows the final episode of season 5 titled, ‘I Can’t Do This’, in which Kim, Khloé, Kris [Jenner] and Scott [Disick] took a test to find out their biological ages.

The rest of the season focused on Kim and Khloé constantly bickering, criticising each other for not being present, and the arrival of Kourtney and Travis Scott’s new baby boy Rocky.

So, after season 6 has been confirmed, let’s take a look at the info so far surrounding its release, trailers and what might happen next.

The Kardashians will return for season 6. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Will The Kardashians have a season 6?

Yes! The Kardashians does have a season 6 coming out soon. Instagram account @kardashianshulu confirmed the news once the final episode of season 5 dropped.

They announced: “Hulu renews The Kardashians for more seasons,” giving us hope for a season 7 as well.

When is The Kardashians season 6 coming out?

The Kardashians season 6 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing. However, based on its release schedule from the last couple of years, we can estimate that The Kardashians season 6 will come out in September or October 2024.

Season 1 was released in April 2022, season 2 came out that same year in September, season 3 was released in May 2023, season 4 dropped in the September and season 5 began airing this past May.

Therefore, it’s safe to say we can expect season 6 in just a couple of months.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner will be back on our screens. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Does The Kardashians season 6 have a trailer?

There’s not yet an official trailer for The Kardashians season 6, however they did release a teaser using snippets from season 5, including a clip of Kylie Jenner saying: “Now the party has started,” and Kim announcing: “Welcome to another year of The Kardashians.”

We’ll update this page as soon as Hulu release an official trailer, but in the meantime all episodes of The Kardashians series one to five are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Where can I watch The Kardashians season 6?

The Kardashians season 6, like all previous seasons will be available to watch on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The new, quick-turn-around format of the family’s series began in 2022 once Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end on E! after running between 2007 and 2021.

Kourtney, the oldest Kardashian sibling, was just 28 when the fly-on-the-wall series started and Kylie was nine!

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her fourth child on The Kardashians season 5. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Kardashians set to return for more seasons

What happens in season 6 of The Kardashians?

The Kardashians season 6 no doubt began filming soon after season 5 wrapped, so it will likely show Kourtney a good few months into her life as a mum to new baby Rocky.

Fans are also hoping to see Kim and Khloé patch things up after ‘mum-shaming’ each other at points in season 5.

Viewers will also probably get an update on Kris’ health after she revealed she had to have a hysterectomy after doctors found a small tumour on her ovaries.

We’ll update this page on The Kardashians season 6 news as and when it’s released.

