Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Why She Had Foetal Surgery While Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery. Picture: Hulu/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

In the new Kardashians episode, Kourtney Kardashian discusses undergoing urgent foetal surgery while pregnant with baby Rocky, who’s now seven months old.

Kourtney Kardashian was rushed into urgent foetal surgery just a couple of months before she was due to give birth to her first baby with husband Travis Barker last year and in the new season of The Kardashians the mum-of-five has opened up about the traumatic ordeal.

The reality TV star made headlines last year when she was taken to hospital for her unborn baby to be operated on, just as Travis had headed off on his European tour with Blink-182.

In season five of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared a little more about what happened, revealing a doctor noticed something wasn’t right with her baby during a scan they had at home.

“We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby and Travis was about to leave for tour,” Kourtney recalled. “The doctor who came to the house to do the scan is really detailed and thorough and something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.”

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery on The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Kourtney didn’t specify what exactly had concerned the doctors, but added that she was immediately rushed into surgery after consulting specialists.

“I had to go in for foetal surgery, where they do surgery on the baby,” Kourtney said, revealing to her friends that mum Kris Jenner took her to the hospital as she wasn’t allowed to eat or drink beforehand and couldn’t drive afterwards.

Husband Travis made his way back to the US as soon as he could, but wasn’t able to receive updates from his wife as the plane's wifi had broken.

“By the time he got home I had already had my surgery because they had to do it right away,” Kourtney continued. “So Travis, as soon as he landed he came straight to the hospital and took over and slept at the hospital with me.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first baby in November 2023. Picture: Getty

Kourtney’s friends pointed out how good of a husband Travis is and how supportive he is of his wife.

Agreeing, Kourtney said: “I said to him after, ‘you’re really my husband’”.

Kourtney was placed on bed rest after the surgery and wasn't allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes at a time.

One of Kourtney’s friends asked how quick the complications with the baby manifested and she revealed the timing of it all ‘saved her baby’s life’.

“It was quick,” she went on. “The timing of it was miraculous, that saved everything. I just feel so grateful for how everything played out and for the doctors who helped make the best decisions that saved our baby.”

Kourtney’s doctor then warned them that what they had experienced was traumatic and that they’d need to process it.

She continued: “The doctor was like ‘that was a trauma and I want you guys to take a second and realise that was really traumatic’.”

Kourtney’s Disneyland-themed baby shower also featured in the new episode, showing how Kourtney and Travis had to distance themselves from the party because they both had Covid.

