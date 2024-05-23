Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Why She Had Foetal Surgery While Pregnant

23 May 2024, 08:00

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery
Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery. Picture: Hulu/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

In the new Kardashians episode, Kourtney Kardashian discusses undergoing urgent foetal surgery while pregnant with baby Rocky, who’s now seven months old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian was rushed into urgent foetal surgery just a couple of months before she was due to give birth to her first baby with husband Travis Barker last year and in the new season of The Kardashians the mum-of-five has opened up about the traumatic ordeal.

The reality TV star made headlines last year when she was taken to hospital for her unborn baby to be operated on, just as Travis had headed off on his European tour with Blink-182.

In season five of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared a little more about what happened, revealing a doctor noticed something wasn’t right with her baby during a scan they had at home.

“We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby and Travis was about to leave for tour,” Kourtney recalled. “The doctor who came to the house to do the scan is really detailed and thorough and something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.”

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery on The Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her baby's foetal surgery on The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Kourtney didn’t specify what exactly had concerned the doctors, but added that she was immediately rushed into surgery after consulting specialists.

“I had to go in for foetal surgery, where they do surgery on the baby,” Kourtney said, revealing to her friends that mum Kris Jenner took her to the hospital as she wasn’t allowed to eat or drink beforehand and couldn’t drive afterwards.

Husband Travis made his way back to the US as soon as he could, but wasn’t able to receive updates from his wife as the plane's wifi had broken.

“By the time he got home I had already had my surgery because they had to do it right away,” Kourtney continued. “So Travis, as soon as he landed he came straight to the hospital and took over and slept at the hospital with me.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first baby in November 2023
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first baby in November 2023. Picture: Getty

Kourtney’s friends pointed out how good of a husband Travis is and how supportive he is of his wife.

Agreeing, Kourtney said: “I said to him after, ‘you’re really my husband’”.

Kourtney was placed on bed rest after the surgery and wasn't allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes at a time.

One of Kourtney’s friends asked how quick the complications with the baby manifested and she revealed the timing of it all ‘saved her baby’s life’.

“It was quick,” she went on. “The timing of it was miraculous, that saved everything. I just feel so grateful for how everything played out and for the doctors who helped make the best decisions that saved our baby.”

Kourtney’s doctor then warned them that what they had experienced was traumatic and that they’d need to process it.

She continued: “The doctor was like ‘that was a trauma and I want you guys to take a second and realise that was really traumatic’.”

Kourtney’s Disneyland-themed baby shower also featured in the new episode, showing how Kourtney and Travis had to distance themselves from the party because they both had Covid.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

The Complete Bridgerton Season 3 Soundtrack, Tracklist And All The Covers

Taylor Zakhar Perez Slams Media For Asking Actors About Their Sexuality

Taylor Zakhar Perez Slams Media For Asking Actors About Their Sexuality

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

When Does Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

Everything you need to know about Bridgerton's Bessie Carter

Who Plays Prudence Featherington? Meet Actress Bessie Carter

Olivia Wayne was a sports presenter before moving into lifestyle and fashion

Why You Recognise Olivia Wayne From ‘Buying London’

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show.

Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were told to "calm down" while kissing in the carriage scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Were Told To "Calm Down" In Polin Carriage Scene
Claudia Jessie described the on set accident that led to the 'summer muff'

Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Explains Why Eloise Wears Hand Muffs In Season 3 Summer Scenes

Daniel Daggers is the star of Netflix show Buying London

Who Is Daniel Daggers? ‘Buying London’ Star’s Net Worth, Partner And More

Pitbull's song was used in Bridgerton for good reason

The Real Reason Bridgerton's Carriage Scene Features Pitbull's 'Give Me Everything'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits