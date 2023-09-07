Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Updates Fans After 'Urgent' Fetal Surgery

7 September 2023, 10:29

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they're having a boy

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian had to undergo fetal surgery weeks before her due date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian sparked concern when her husband Travis Barker flew back to the US to be with his pregnant wife last week and the couple have now shared with fans what happened.

The expectant mum explained she had to have fetal surgery and is ‘eternally grateful’ to her ’incredible doctors’ who saved her baby boy’s life.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Travis holding hands, Kourtney recalled the terrifying emotional rollercoaster of the past few days.

She wrote: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

Kourtney Kardashian was supported by Travis Barker in the hospital
Kourtney Kardashian was supported by Travis Barker in the hospital. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with a baby boy
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with a baby boy. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

What was the emergency with Kourtney Kardashian’s baby?

Kourtney, who’s thought to be due to give birth around October or November, was rushed to hospital for ‘urgent fetal surgery’ due to complications with her pregnancy.

The mum-of-three hasn’t detailed what the health scare with her baby boy was, but it required urgent surgery to save her unborn child.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

What surgery did Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney had to have fetal surgery toward the end of her pregnancy, an operation which aims to improve the long-term outcome of the child’s health. Kourtney and Travis haven’t shared any more details about the surgery their baby needed.

She has confirmed however that she was able to leave hospital with her baby ’safe’, calling it ‘the truest blessing.’

Travis held Kourtney’s hand throughout and her mum Kris Jenner was apparently a huge support.

What is fetal surgery?

Fetal surgery is a procedure performed on an unborn baby while they’re still developing in the uterus to help reduce the effects of specific birth defects and improve the long-term outcome of the child's health.

It’s used to treat a variety of life-threatening anomalies in babies before they’re born.

Situations which require fetal surgery include a number of health conditions. The surgery is rare and many conditions must be met before surgery is considered.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Roman Kemp has issued an open letter to the government

Watch Roman Kemp's Important Mental Health Message

All the coffee shops have announced their autumn menus

From Costa To Starbucks – All The Autumnal Menus You Need To Know

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

All the celebs spotted at the 'Renaissance' tour

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have two kids together

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Children: How Old Are Their Kids?

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Info

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists