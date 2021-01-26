Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian is dating drummer Travis Barker and co-parents with ex Scott Disick, but who has been her boyfriend in the past?

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has firmly put her relationship with Scott Disick, 37, behind her and is now dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 45.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star shares her three children; Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Scott, but is now loved up with Travis and has reportedly even introduced the rock star to her famous family.

Who has Kourtney Kardashian dated before? Let’s take a look at her famous dating history…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and new boyfriend Travis were long-term friends before taking things to a romantic level, cementing their relationship with a trip to Palm Springs with the rest of the Kardashian clan.

A source told Us Weekly: “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly turned their friendship into romance. Picture: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Kourtney dated boxer-turned model Younes from 2017 to 2018 in an on-off relationship.

Younes was 14 years Kourtney’s junior and they eventually broke up after pictures of Younes cuddling up to a mystery woman in Mexico emerged.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima. Picture: PA

Did Kourtney Kardashian date Justin Bieber?

Kourtney and Justin were at the centre of dating rumours shortly after her split from Scott, but it seems the pals fuelled the speculation just for fun.

Alongside a photo of Bieber in front of what everyone presumed were Kourtney’s legs perched on an Audi TT, the pop star wrote: “Lord knows,” poking fun at Kourtney’s ex Scott, aka @letthelordbewithyou.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together. Picture: Scott Disick/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship goes way back to 2006, when they met and began dating and he quickly became a regular on KUWTK.

They split in 2008, 2010 and 2015 but fans have always held out for a reunion between these two, who co-parent their kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

