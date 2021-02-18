How Many Kids Does Travis Barker Have & What Are Their Names?

Travis Barker has two children with his ex wife. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @kourtneykardashian

By Capital FM

Travis Barker has two children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler and is very to close to his former stepchild who are also close to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's children.

Travis Barker has taken his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian public and everyone wants to know how their family dynamic is going to pan out as they both have children and stepchildren from previous relationships.

The good news is, they have been close friends and even neighbours for years now and their children have grown up together- so, no awkward introductions are needed!

Travis Barker Net Worth: Blink 182 Star's Fortune Amid Kourtney Kadashian Romance

Travis, 45, who found global fame in the band Blink-182, was married to Shanna Moakler, also 45, for four years before they divorced in 2008.

The pair have remained close ever since, share custody of their children and Travis remains incredibly close and a father figure to his stepchild from Shanna's previous relationship.

Travis Barker with his daughter Alabama and step daughter Atiana. Picture: Getty

How many children does Travis Barker have?

The Blink-182 star has two biological children, a girl, Alabama Luella Barker who is 15-years-old and a boy, Landon Asher Barker, who is 17!

He also has a third, former stepchild from his marriage, Atiana De La Hoya, who is 21-years-old and who he treats as his own daughter.

The star has walked the red carpet with his kids on multiple occasions and is a seriously incredible dad, often taking to Instagram to shout out how much he loves them!

We can see why Kourtney fell for his guy.

Do Travis Barker's children know Kourtney Kardashians?

Travis Barker has appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Picture: E!/ Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Fortunately for Travis and Kourtney's blossoming romance, things are made a whole lot easier by the fact their children not only know each other already, but are close and have grown up in each other's lives.

This is due to the fact they have been mansion neighbours in the same gated community since 2017.

Travis has popped up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians before as they were often at one another's houses during their 15 years of friendship before it turned into something more!

In one episode, Kourtney says: "Our neighbour and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over because his kids and my kids are really good friends."

So, from the outside it could seem like a strange pairing but they've all known each other for years now!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital