Kourtney Kardashian Kids' Names - How Many Kids Does Kourtney Kardashian Have?

Kourtney Kardashian is a mum of three. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick, and is about to take on an even larger brood as she prepares to marry dad of two Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian's family is about to get even bigger when she marries love of her life Travis Barker, who's a dad-of-two and step dad of one, and she already has three children of her own, all of whose arrivals into the world were documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Poosh founder shares her three children; Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her ex Scott Disick after their on-off relationship between 2005 and 2015.

Viewers are getting to see a lot more of the famous family in their new series The Kardashians, and the three kids are growing up quite literally on screen.

But how old are Kourtney's three kids and how old are they? Here's everything you need to know about the famous siblings...

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had three kids together. Picture: Getty

Mason Disick is the oldest of the Kardashian kids. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Mason Disick

Mason Disick is 12 years old. He was born in December 2009 and was Kourtney and Scott's first child.

These days, Mason makes rare social media appearances and only appears occasionally in episodes of The Kardashians.

Penelope Disick is the middle child of Kourtney and Scott's kids. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Penelope Disick

Scott and Kourtney's second child, Penelope, was born in July 2012.

Penelope is super close to her famous parents, especially to mum Kourtney.

She was famously left in tears when she discovered her mum had got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker, after the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan drove down to celebrate with them. Kris Jenner decided to leave Kourtney's kids at home in case they were too young to understand the milestone occasion.

Reign Disick is the youngest of the Kardashian-Disicks. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Reign Disick

Reign is eight years old. He was born on older brother's Mason birthday in the most magical coincidence on 14 December 2014.

He's the youngest of the Disick-Kardashian kids and occasionally makes cute appearances on The Kardashians.

