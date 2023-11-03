The Meaning Behind Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Baby Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have decided on their baby's name. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

By Abbie Reynolds

Blink-182's Travis Barker let slip that he and Kourtney Kardashian are going to be naming their baby boy 'Rocky Thirteen', here's why they've picked that name.

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian and her drummer husband Travis Barker have decided on a name for their baby boy arriving this winter. Fan theories were proved right when Travis revealed the name on a podcast.

As the eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan we knew that Kourtney would follow the tradition of unique names. With the baby having cousins named Aire and True it's no surprise that she has gone for a pretty distinctive name.

This is Kourtney's fourth child as she already has Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick. After officially tying the knot with Travis in Italy in 2022 Kourtney revealed that she was pregnant with Travis' baby in June 2023.

After Instagram pictures from Kourtney's baby shower showed a note with the name 'Rocky' fans were quick to guess that was the baby boy's name, these pics were swiftly deleted.

What is Kourtney Kardashian naming her fourth baby?

Speaking on One Life One Chance podcast with H2O's Toby Morse, Travis Barker confirmed the name of his and Kourtney Kardashian's expected child will be 'Rocky Thirteen Barker'.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

Excited to tell Toby that 'Rocky Thirteen Barker' was due by the first week of November, Travis said that he and Kourtney had an event in Hawaii that they couldn't get to because it was when Rocky was expected to arrive.

Although the name wasn't previously confirmed, fans expected it since in an interview for Complex earlier this year Travis told his daughter Alabama that he loves the name 'Rocky Thirteen'.

What is the meaning of Kourtney Kardashian's baby name?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have seemingly set the name for their baby in stone as Rocky Thirteen Barker. It's a quirky name but when you realise the meaning, it's pretty powerful!

Speaking in an interview for Complex, Kourtney's husband Travis Barker explained his love for the name 'Rocky Thirteen'.

"Rocky George played the guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time," Travis began.

"And Rocky, [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time," he added.

Kourtney and Travis's child's first name will be Rocky, named after both the lead guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies, Rocky George, and the boxing film franchise Rocky.

Kourtney and her husband Travis were expecting a Halloween baby! Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby shower

Leonard F. George is known by his stage name Rocky George and was the first African-American member of Suicidal Tendencies, a band in which he was the lead guitarist from 1984 until their first breakup in 1995.

The Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker plans to pay tribute to the guitarist with the name of his and Kourtney Kardashian's son.

The second inspiration behind Rocky's name is Rocky Balboa the star of the iconic boxing film franchise Rocky.

Travis joked to Toby Morse on the One Life One Chance podcast: "He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like doing front kicks and push-ups."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both have three kids with other partners. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Their baby's second name is thirteen - unlucky for some!

The number thirteen is known as an unlucky number with more than 80 percent of hi-rise buildings in the United States refusing to have a 13th floor, according to the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville.

Friday 13th is believed to be a particularly unlucky day and there's even a name for it!

Paraskevidekatriaphobia is the fear of Friday 13th and it is reported that this phobia results in financial losses of over $800 million annually, since people avoid marrying, traveling or in the most severe cases, even working!

Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert. Picture: Alamy

But for Travis the number 13 is the 'greatest of all time'. The tatted drummer is known for his alternative look and dark imagery so really it's all pretty fitting.

He and Kourtney are also known to love Halloween so perhaps the horror film Friday the 13th is part of the inspo here.

This year the pair celebrated the spooky holiday as Lydia and Beetlejuice and last year they dressed up as the murderous dolls, Chucky and Chucky's Bride.

There are also some religious connotations behind the number as in the Bible Judas was the 13th guest to arrive at Jesus' last supper and he subsequently was the disciple to betray Jesus.

Both Kourtney and Travis are very open about their Christian faith so perhaps naming their bundle of joy after this number is their way of redefining the number.

What are the names of Kourtney Kardashian's children?

Kourtney Kardashian has two sons, Mason Dash Disick and Reign Aston Disick and is expecting her third son who will be named Rocky Thirteen Barker. She has one daughter called Penelope Scotland Disick.

Mason Dash Disick is Kourtney's eldest child, he is 13-years-old and she had him with her ex partner Scott Disick.

Penelope Scotland Disick is Kourtney's second-eldest child, she is 11-years-old and she also had her with ex Scott.

Reign Aston Disick, born in 2014 is her youngest child, he is 8-years-old and is the last child she had with her ex Scott.

Now Kourtney is expecting her fourth baby with her husband Travis Barker, they are expecting a baby boy who they will name Rocky Thirteen Barker.

