Who Is True Thompson? Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby Daughter's Age, Siblings And More

11 March 2019, 16:02

True Thompson is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's little girl.
True Thompson is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's little girl. Picture: Instagram

She's the baby daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson - here's everything you need to know about True!

True Thompson is the child of Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson, but the couple arena longer together following claims Tristan cheated on Khloe with her little sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Regardless of her parents' messy relationship, True gets a lot of love from her family - here's everything you need to know about this cute mini Kardashian.

Who are True Thompson's parents?

True Thompson's mother is Khloe Kardashian and her father is Tristan Thompson.

When was True Thompson born and how old is she?

True was born on 12th April 2018 so she will be one year old in 2019.

Which Kardashians is True Thompson related to?

True's aunties are Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, while Rob Kardashian is her uncle. Her grandparents are Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian senior.

She's also cousins with North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick and Stormi Webster.

Does True Thompson have any siblings?

Yes, True has a half brother from her dad, Tristan Thompson. He's called Prince and he's two years old.

What is the meaning of True Thompson's name?

Khloe named her daughter True after mer maternal grandfather, with Kris Jenner revealing at the time, "FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton. My real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton... so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!"

