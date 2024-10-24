Kylie Jenner reveals controversial parenting rule for children Stormi and Aire

24 October 2024

Kylie Jenner reveals social media parenting rule
Kylie Jenner reveals social media parenting rule. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Mum-of-two, Kylie Jenner, has shared a surprising social media rule that she has for her children.

Reality TV star and make up mogul Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi when she was just 20 years old and four years later she and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Aire.

The famous Kardashian sister, who has been in public eye since she was a child herself, has said she wants to protect her children from social media. Talking to Elle she said: "When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father.”

She added that they won't be having their own social media accounts for "as long as possible", adding "[not] until they move out of the house".

Kylie Jenner with her daughter and son
Kylie Jenner with her daughter and son. Picture: Instagram

Kylie added that Stormi somehow gets around her 'no socials' rule. "Stormi will come home and she’ll know full TikTok dances. I’m like, 'Where did you learn this?'," she said.

This rule is obviously unlike her older sister Kim's household, as her daughter North West has a huge 19.2 million TikTok following and Kim even features in her videos sometimes.

Talking about being pregnant at just 19, Kylie said: "Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before."

Kylie recently felt she needed to deny rumours that she was on the weight loss drug 'Ozempic'. Speaking to British Vogue about the ongoing online commentary about her body, Kylie said: "I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9.

"I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later. And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again."

Kylie Jenner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala
Kylie Jenner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala. Picture: Getty

"I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something…"

When asked if people mistakenly though she was taking Ozempic, Kylie replied, "Yeah", adding: "I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum."

Discussing her body image further with Elle, Kylie spoke about how she regretted undergoing breast augmentation surgery in her teen years. "I have to give my younger self grace. I don’t like to have too many regrets in life. I think my path is what got me here today," she said.

