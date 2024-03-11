Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Reveals Upcoming Album

North west has revealed that she is releasing her own music. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

At just 10 years old Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West has revealed that she's been working on her debut album 'Elementary School Drop Out'.

While most of Hollywood (including her mother Kim Kardashian) was at the Oscars, the 10 year old who never ceases to amaze stood under a spotlight at Kanye West's Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday and revealed that she's been working on her debut album.

Stood next to her dad, who was wearing all black and a white mask, North West said: "Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album for a long time. And it's called 'Elementary School Drop Out'."

As the eldest of the Kardashian-West children, North is often seen to be following in her father's footsteps so it's no wonder she is has named the album after her dad's debut album 'The College Dropout' which he released back in 2004.

Although it is her debut album, this won't be her first time releasing music as she featured on the single 'TALKING' earlier this year which is a collaboration with ¥$, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign.

North West has a very close relationship with her mother Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Her verse on the on the song 'TALKING' went viral on TikTok with fans obsessed with the simple but catchy lyrics: It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie. Don't tryna test me. Just bless me, bless me. So we will be expecting more adorable lines like these on her debut album.

The title of her album has some fans concerned that she has actually pulled out of school but we are sure Kim and Kanye wouldn't let that happen. Those who are worried must not know what Kanye named his debut album.

North West is seen performing at the "Yeezy season 8" show. Picture: Getty

The A-list parents have supported North's love for music since she was young as she first sang in public at a Yeezy show during Paris fashion week in 2020.

At just 6 years old she stood on the runway and sang: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Cool, cute, cool, cute. yeah. What are those? These are clothes. What are those? These are clothes.

Kim K who was sporting a twinning hairstyle with North stood in the audience filming and welling up at the sight of her daughter's performance. As her biggest fan we are sure Kim is going to be very emotional about the release of 'Elementary School Drop Out'.

Kim and North West dance around on TikTok

When is North West's album 'Elementary School Drop Out' being released?

It was on March 10th 2024 that North West revealed she has been working on her debut album but she hasn't revealed any further details about her project so we don't have a release date yet.

After her verse on 'TALKING' and her Paris fashion week 2020 performance we are almost certain North's album is going to be a rap album - but the young star could surprise us. We will update this page with every detail about 'Elementary School Drop Out' as soon as we have it!

