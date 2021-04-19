Kanye West’s Ex-Girlfriends: Everyone The Rapper Dated Before Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered. Picture: PA

Kanye West dated a fair few famous faces before marrying his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

By Capital FM

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s love story seemed like they were on their way to an inevitable happy ending with their close friendship turning romantic and the couple getting married.

However, seven years and four children later, the showbiz couple is getting divorced, putting an end to all the Kimye hopefuls around the world.

Kanye 'Annoyed' Everyone Thinks Kim Wanted The Divorce Over Him

The parents of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm have been together for so long that people often forget the Yeezy star was linked to a number of famous faces before his relationship with now-billionaire Kim blossomed.

So, who has Kanye West dated and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced after seven years of marriage. Picture: PA

Kim and Kanye first met through mutual friends way back in 2003, when she was dating rapper Ray J.

They remained close friends throughout their respective high-profile relationships and ended up turning their friendship romantic in 2011.

Kimye got married on May 24, 2014, a year after welcoming their first child together, North West.

It was announced in February this year that the pair were getting divorced, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint custody of their four kids.

Kanye West and Chanel Iman

Kanye West and Chanel Iman were a rumoured couple in 2010. Picture: PA

The ‘Monster’ rapper was linked to Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman in 2010, however, they never confirmed their romance.

She told US Magazine at the time: “Rumors are rumors. Kanye's a great artist. He's very talented. I’ve always loved his music. He's an incredible performer."

Kanye West and Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks starred in Kanye West's 'Runaway'. Picture: PA

Kanye was linked to another model in 2010 - Selita Ebanks.

She starred in his short film Runaway, but later denied they were a couple.

Kanye West and Melody Thornton

Kanye West was romantically linked to Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton. Picture: PA

Kanye West was linked to Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton back in 2010 after they were spotted attending a number of events together.

Kanye West and Amber Rose

Kanye West famously dated Amber Rose for two years. Picture: PA

One of Kanye’s most high-profile relationships was with model and TV personality, Amber Rose.

They dated from 2008 to 2010, with Amber even making an appearance in his ‘Flashing Lights’ music video, and him referencing her in a number of his song lyrics.

In an interview with the No Jumper podcast last year, she claimed that her superstar ex had bullied her “for years” and made nasty comments, referencing the nasty jab he took at her in 2015, where he claimed he needed “30 showers” after being intimate with her.

Responding to the comments, she said: "I don’t know if he says things to make his wife [Kim] more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

Amber went on to marry her now-ex and father of her first child, rapper Wiz Khalifa, with the pair remaining good friends while they co-parent their son, Sebastian.

Kanye West and Alexis Phifer

Kanye West got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Alexis Phifer in 2006. Picture: PA

Fashion designer Alexis and Kanye first dated in 2002 before his career took off.

They were together on and off for roughly six years, before getting engaged in 2006.

Kanye and Alexis called off their engagement 18 months later, with the stylist insisting in interviews since that they remain friends and that she “wishes him the best”.

Kanye West and Sessilee Lopez

Kanye West previously dated Sessilee Lopez. Picture: PA

Following his relationship with Alexis, the ‘Stronger’ rapper began dating model Sessilee Lopez.

They were rumoured to be an item for a short period of time.

Kanye West and Brooke Crittendon

Kanye West and Brooke Crittendon were in a relationship in 2005. Picture: Getty

Kanye and Brooke Crittendon dated in 2005, in-between his break from Alexis.

They met backstage at a gig and went on to date for a while, even attending award shows together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital