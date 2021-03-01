Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

Court papers have revealed why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are terminating their marriage. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce papers have been shared online, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind their marriage coming to an end.

By Capital FM

It became the end of an era when it was announced that Kim Kardashian had officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, last month.

With much speculation about the reason behind the high-profile couple’s split, as they endured a publicly turbulent past year or so in their relationship, the pair’s divorce papers have revealed the real reason behind why they have decided to go their separate ways.

How Kim Kardashian Told Daughter North About Divorce From Kanye West

The court papers, as revealed by this publication, shows that Kim stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ as her reason for their split.

The papers also show that the mother-of-four is seeking joint custody of the couple’s four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for almost seven years. Picture: PA

The documents also go on to reference the prenup that Kimye have in place already regarding how they will separate property and assets.

Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is known for being the divorce lawyer for many high-profile celebrities, with TMZ naming her the ‘disso queen’ - queen of dissolving marriages.

The reality TV star and her Yeezy star husband have been separated for a while now, with a source recently revealing to E! News that they haven’t spent time together as a couple ‘in months’.

They revealed: “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately.

“Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

The 40-year-old SKIMS owner is still living in LA, while Kanye is said to be living on his ranch in Wyoming.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital