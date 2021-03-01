Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

1 March 2021, 10:38

Court papers have revealed why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are terminating their marriage.
Court papers have revealed why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are terminating their marriage. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce papers have been shared online, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind their marriage coming to an end.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

It became the end of an era when it was announced that Kim Kardashian had officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, last month.

With much speculation about the reason behind the high-profile couple’s split, as they endured a publicly turbulent past year or so in their relationship, the pair’s divorce papers have revealed the real reason behind why they have decided to go their separate ways.

How Kim Kardashian Told Daughter North About Divorce From Kanye West

The court papers, as revealed by this publication, shows that Kim stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ as her reason for their split.

The papers also show that the mother-of-four is seeking joint custody of the couple’s four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for almost seven years.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for almost seven years. Picture: PA

The documents also go on to reference the prenup that Kimye have in place already regarding how they will separate property and assets.

Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is known for being the divorce lawyer for many high-profile celebrities, with TMZ naming her the ‘disso queen’ - queen of dissolving marriages.

The reality TV star and her Yeezy star husband have been separated for a while now, with a source recently revealing to E! News that they haven’t spent time together as a couple ‘in months’.

They revealed: “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately.

“Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

The 40-year-old SKIMS owner is still living in LA, while Kanye is said to be living on his ranch in Wyoming.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q featured in her Apple TV+ documentary

Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' lyrics are about wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Lyrics And Meaning: Is He Singing About Wife Priyanka Chopra?

The new 'super follows' feature will charge users.

What Are Twitter Super Follows? The Exclusive Content Feature Explained

Features

Fans can't wait for After We Fell to be released.

First Behind-The-Scenes Picture Of After We Fell Shows Tessa In Highly-Anticipated Scene

TV & Film

Love Island introducing three step psychological tests for contestants

Love Island To Increase Psychological Testing After Tragic Suicides

Love Island

Nick Jonas has earned himself a staggering fortune.

Nick Jonas Net Worth: The Youngest Jonas Brother’s Impressive Fortune Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character