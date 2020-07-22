North West: Net Worth, Age & Birthday Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Daughter Revealed

Everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child, North West, from her net worth to her age and birthday.

North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter and the eldest of their four children.

The billionaire couple are reportedly divorcing over Kanye’s recent presidential rally speech about abortion and his Kris Jong-Un jibe about Kris Jenner on Twitter.

But what is North’s net worth, what’s her age and when is her birthday?

Let’s take a look…

What is North West’s net worth?

North West reportedly has a trust fund with $10million it.

An insider told Hollywood Life: “[Kanye’s] decisions these days are for Nori and her future. He’s trying to set Nori up where she won’t have to work a day in her life. He wants her to create, innovate, and leave her mark on this world. And he’s planning for her future as we speak.”

How old is North West?

North West is 7 years old.

When is North West’s birthday?

North West was born on 15 June, 2013.

What is North West’s real name?

Her real name is officially North West.

What hospital was North West born in?

She was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Beverly Hills.

