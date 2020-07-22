North West: Net Worth, Age & Birthday Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Daughter Revealed

22 July 2020, 15:28

North West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first born child.
North West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first born child. Picture: instagram

Everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child, North West, from her net worth to her age and birthday.

North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter and the eldest of their four children.

The billionaire couple are reportedly divorcing over Kanye’s recent presidential rally speech about abortion and his Kris Jong-Un jibe about Kris Jenner on Twitter.

North West is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
North West is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Picture: instagram

But what is North’s net worth, what’s her age and when is her birthday?

Let’s take a look…

What is North West’s net worth?

North West reportedly has a trust fund with $10million it.

An insider told Hollywood Life: “[Kanye’s] decisions these days are for Nori and her future. He’s trying to set Nori up where she won’t have to work a day in her life. He wants her to create, innovate, and leave her mark on this world. And he’s planning for her future as we speak.”

How old is North West?

North West is 7 years old.

When is North West’s birthday?

North West was born on 15 June, 2013.

What is North West’s real name?

Her real name is officially North West.

What hospital was North West born in?

She was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Beverly Hills.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles met each other before 1D formed in 2010

One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Met Zayn Malik In X Factor Line Before Band Formed
One Direction last dropped music in 2015

Are One Direction Releasing New Music Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary Reunion?

One Direction

One Direction has released five studio albums

One Direction: All Albums In Order Of Release

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

One Direction

Here's a list of all the One Direction songs across their five albums

One Direction: All Their Songs In Alphabetical Order

One Direction

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film