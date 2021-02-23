Kim Kardashian Subtly Addresses Heartbreak Following Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared 'Drivers License' lyrics on her Instagram story. Picture: PA/Twitter

Kim Kardashian shared a clip of her listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has subtly addressed her heartbreak following her high-profile divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kayne West.

After it was reported on February 19 that the reality star had officially filed for divorce from her Yeezy beau after months of separation, Kim seems to have given a nod to her heartache on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, the SKIMS owner posted a video of her looking out of the car on a very scenic drive while listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit ‘Drivers License’, and honestly, fans cannot get over how relatable it is.

Most of you will know that ‘Drivers License’ follows the aftermath of a painful breakup and it seems the hard-hitting lyrics are Kim’s form of release.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have called it quits after almost seven years of marriage. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian's fans reacted to her listening to 'Drivers License'. Picture: Twitter

Sharing a substantial part of the song on her story, the lyrics featured were:

“All my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you/ But I kinda feel sorry for them/ 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do.

"Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one/ And I just can't imagine how you could be so OK now that I'm gone."

In one of the snaps, Kim even added an array of heart emojis and knife emojis, hinting at a heartbreak.

Kim Kardashian posted heart and knife emojis on her story. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Kim Kardashian commented on her Instagram story. Picture: Twitter

Fans were quick to notice that the mother-of-four was in her feels, with many of them rushing to tweet about her relatable story.

One wrote: “Someone check up on Kim Kardashian, she’s listening to drivers license.”

“Kim Kardashian posted herself listening to drivers license the day after she announced her divorce from kanye literally HBO could not write a script this good,” added another.

“Kim Kardashian posting videos of the windmills on the way to Palm Springs while listening to drivers license via instagram stories is the most relatable thing she’s done this year post divorce news,” shared a third.

