Kanye West Net Worth: How The Rapper Became A Billionaire

Kanye West is a billionaire. Picture: Getty

Kanye West became a billionaire last year, but how did he make his fortune and what is his net worth?

Kanye West, 43, is one of the most successful artists in the world, married to reality TV superstar and 'soon-to-be ex' Kim Kardashian, and pioneer of a massive sneaker brand, Yeezy, which has made him a billionaire.

The rapper-turned fashion mogul also has 21 GRAMMYs to his name thanks to his life-long career as one of the biggest hip hop artists.

But what is Kanye West’s net worth? Let’s take a look…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the richest celebrity couples. Picture: Getty

Kanye West net worth

In April 2020 it was reported Kanye had an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion (£952 million) by Forbes magazine.

Kanye is worth $300 million more than little sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who last year had her billionaire status revoked by the business publication.

But, like Kylie, Kanye has built up his own brand using a life-long passion – the musician spent his younger years at school sketching sneaker designs in class.

Kanye West makes most of his money from Yeezy sneakers. Picture: Getty

Kanye launched Yeezy in 2009 with Nike but took the line to Adidas in 2013 who make, market and distribute the shoes.

He makes most of his money from the footwear brand, earning $140 million from Yeezy sales in 2019 alone.

And in 2020 he signed a multi-year partnership for Yeezy with Gap – where he worked in-store as a teenager – for a line which will go live in 2021.

Kanye and wife Kim also have a lot of money in luxury real estate in LA, New York and Wyoming, something which will soon be divided if their alleged divorce goes through this year.

