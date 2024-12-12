Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco with gorgeous ring

12 December 2024, 09:57

Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco!
Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco! Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

By Abbie Reynolds

Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco!

Since the start of her public relationship with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez has been sparking engagement rumours but for the first time it's actually happened! After 18 months of dating, Benny and Selena are engaged.

On her Instagram, Selena shared a photo of her ring finger adorned with a beautiful oval cut diamond ring on a band encrusted with even more diamonds. She captioned it: "forever begins now.."

Selena also shared a picture of her sat on a picnic blanket where they ate Taco Bell. Selena hasn't confirmed but we assume this is where Benny proposed. She also shared an adorable picture of her and Benny sharing a big hug.

Selena captioned the photo: "forever begins now..". Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Commenting on the post, Benny said: "hey wait… that’s my wife."

Congratulations flooded in from others like Jennifer Aniston who said, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!" and Suki Waterhouse who wrote: "Congratulations beauty!"

And, of course, we can't ignore miss Taylor Swift who commented: "yes I will be the flower girl."

In December 2023, Selena and Benny went public with their relationship after Popfactions posted, "Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that’s she is in a relationship", with some info about her and Benny Blanco. Selena wasted no time to confirm the news by commenting: "Facts".

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engaged after 18 months of dating
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engaged after 18 months of dating. Picture: Getty

The Emilia Pérez star later revealed that they had been together for six months when responding to a fan trolling her over an old comment she left on Justin Bieber's account years ago.

The fan wrote: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. don’t be mad at your fans. they love you"

To which she replied: “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

Selena captioned the photo: "forever begins now..". Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Selena first sparked engagement rumours when she shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a ring on her wedding finger, with a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ – for ‘Benny’ – above a square diamond.

The second time was when she wore a big ring at the Emmys earlier this year. But now it's come from the horse's mouth!

Congratulations Selena and Benny!

