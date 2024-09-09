Selena Gomez Reveals She Can’t Carry Her Own Children: 'That Was Something I Had To Grieve'

9 September 2024, 15:46

Selena Gomez has revealed she can't carry her own children due to medical issues
Selena Gomez has revealed she can't carry her own children due to medical issues. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez has candidly revealed she can’t carry children of her own.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has opened up about the effects of her health condition, revealing her medical issues could affect her and her baby if she were to fall pregnant and that she'll consider other options like surrogacy or adoption.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Selena spoke about her hopes to have a family one day after previously revealing her plans to have children before she started dating current boyfriend Benny Blanco.

“I haven’t ever said this,” she said, “but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

She added: “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

Selena Gomez has revealed she can't carry children of her own
Selena Gomez has revealed she can't carry children of her own. Picture: Getty

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Earlier in the interview, Selena had been open about her plans to start a family by the age of 35, revealing the fact her mum was adopted means she hasn’t ruled that out as an option.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’ ”

Selena Gomez plans to have children no matter how she gets there
Selena Gomez plans to have children no matter how she gets there. Picture: Getty

On the topic of adoption, Selena said she often thinks about how her mum was adopted, what would have happened if she wasn’t. “I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out.”

Selena first touched on the effects her medication could have on pregnancy in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022, explaining she hoped to have children regardless.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco play Who’s Most Likely To

The Rare Beauty founder, who recently passed the billionaire milestone, said the fact she’s on two drugs for her bipolar means it’s unlikely she’d be able to carry her own children and that “that’s a very big, big, present thing in my life”

She added: “However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Selena suffers from bipolar disorder and the autoimmune disease lupus, both of which she's been very open about throughout her career. In 2015, she took a break from her career to deal with anxiety and depression triggered in part by her lupus diagnosis. The pop star-turned actor also underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 – also a result of lupus.

Her friend Francia Raisa famously donated her kidney to Selena, and the women are still good friends today despite a short period of speculation they'd fallen out.

